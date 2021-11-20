New Middlesbrough boss Wilder left disappointed after first game in charge

Newly-appointed Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was disappointed his side couldn’t get the win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall.

Wilder took charge of Boro before the international break following the dismissal of Neil Warnock. Matt Crooks gave the hosts the lead after just fifteen minutes. However an unfortunate own goal from Sol Bamba brought the score back level, and neither side could manage to find a winner.

Despite admitting to wanting a stronger result, Wilder still praised his side for their performance.

After the match, he said: “First and foremost I’d like to thank the supporters. It was quite humbling. It’s been 20 months out of it without supporters for me.

“The reception right the way through, even the week and going into today and before the game, the supporters there early, the reception we got was a humbling experience.

“Then it’s game on. I’m a bit disappointed with the result but the performance was OK. We ran out of a bit of energy second half.

“Two or three things went against us which were out of our control. But the attitude was there.”

Boro now sit 14th in the table, however are just six points adrift from QPR in sixth.

And while it wasn’t a winning start, Wilder still acknowledged how well his side did to adopt to the new playing style.

“The way the players have adapted to a new way of playing – because we’re talking about being possession based. In possession and out of possession they’ve had a hell of a lot chucked at them.

“The players have been really receptive, and so they should because this is a proper football club. If they want to stay on the journey then they’ve got to stay on board and keep with us.”

Wilder admits additions to squad needed

Meanwhile, Wilder admitted that improvements to the Boro squad must be made.

After saying his side’s performance was good, Wilder still feels that there are areas that need to be stronger.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, he said: “The depth of the group needs to be a touch better, we all know – I’m not chucking anybody under the bus – but we’ll do that.

“What I’ve learned is positive stuff. They’re brave on the ball, they passed it well – we just ran out of energy.”

