Wilder nearing clever free agent pick-up with Prem veteran bound for Middlesbrough

Former Aston Villa left back Neil Taylor is on the verge of signing for Championship side Middlesbrough on a short-term deal.

According to BBC Sport, Taylor, who has been without a club since leaving Villa at the end of last season, is set to sign a contract until January.

Taylor had spent the last four years at Villa Park, having signed from Swansea City. He had spent seven years at Swansea and was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

His professional career started at Wrexham, having spent most of his youth career at Manchester City.

The 32-year-old has also represented Wales from Under 17s, through to the first team. He was also part of the side that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, where they were beaten by Portugal.

Middlesbrough had previously distanced themselves from reports linking them to Taylor.

Previous manager Neil Warnock told Teeside Live at the time:“No, there is nothing in that.

“Our search for a free agent is shelved at the moment and it’s make do with what we’ve got. We will need some luck with injuries. But with everyone fit I’d fancy us to beat anyone in this league.”

Middlesbrough hoping to end slump

Taylor, who is set to be new manager Chris Wilder’s first signing since taking over, will act as cover for left-back Marc Bola.

Middlesbrough are also undergoing preparations for Wilder’s first game in charge against Millwall on Saturday. Wilder replaced Warnock at The Riverside prior to the international break.

Wilder will be hoping to get Boro back to winning ways, after Warnock’s reign ended with three winless matches.

They were beaten by Luton Town and Birmingham City, before drawing at West Brom. This was a run that saw them drop to 14th in the table.

