Middlesbrough line up replacement with Prem experience after parting with Warnock

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Middlesbrough are lining up Chris Wilder to succeed Neil Warnock, who has left the club by mutual consent.

Warnock has parted company with Middlesbrough in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday. He leaves the club after 74 matches in charge, of which he won 29.

Members of his coaching staff, Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, are also leaving the club.

Boro are 14th in the Championship at present and despite a draw being a decent result against a promotion challenger, a change is now imminent.

Warnock, who led Boro to a 10th-place finish last season, was recently revealed to be under pressure. The point at the Hawthorns was not enough to save his job as both parties came to an agreement to go their separate ways.

The 72-year-old leaves after recently breaking the record for the number of games managed in English football across his lengthy career.

The focus at the Riverside Stadium will immediately turn to finding a replacement. TEAMtalk understands Wilder is set to succeed Warnock.

Wilder has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United prior to their relegation from the Premier League earlier this year. Before then, he had worked wonders to guide them from League One to the top flight.

But he is still waiting for his return to management, despite being linked with a number of vacancies in the months since.

Wilder lined up by Middlesbrough

Now, Middlesbrough are lining up Wilder, 54, as their potential next boss.

If he does get the job, it could be an ideal window of opportunity for him to get to work with his new squad.

Boro are not in action again until September 20th, when they face Millwall after the international break.

Wilder, who also previously coached Alfreton, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton in lower leagues, won exactly half of the 92 Championship games he oversaw for Sheffield United.

