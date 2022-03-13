Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough transfer demand to boost defence

Chris Wilder is hoping Middlesbrough can bolster their defensive options by signing a left-footed centre back this summer.

Boro were held to a goalless draw by Millwall at the weekend, following a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Sheffield United. Wilder’s side now sit eighth in the Championship, and are still pushing for promotion into the top flight. However, the boss has admitted that recruitment in January would’ve given his side a better chance of achieving their goals.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder said that the club had wanted to recruit defenders in the January window.

However, no deal came to fruition before the deadline. Now, Wilder believes his back three is missing a left-sided player as a result of the January failure.

“In an ideal world, I’d like the balance of a left-footer on the left of a three,” Wilder admitted.

“We tried to do that in January, and obviously didn’t really have anybody in the building to play that way.

“It’s an area that we’ll get right in the summer, and have that balance.

“Paddy’s a team player. Wherever he plays, he’ll give his best, and to be fair, he’s not been too bad for the time I’ve been here.”

Wilder delivers play-off prediction

Meanwhile, Wilder has claimed that the draw against Millwall is still a positive result.

Millwall sit just two points behind Boro in the table, and are also hoping to make a late promotion charge.

But following defeats to Barnsley, Bristol City and the Blades, Wilder insisted a point at The Den could prove pivotal in their play-off hunt.

Wilder said: “You’re coming to the business end of the season.

“They’re in the mix [for the play-offs], and we’re in the mix too with that result.

“I thought it was quite a pivotal day for us. One point out of 15 away from home is not good enough, even if, apart from the Sheffield United one, the performances haven’t been too bad.

“You need to balance that off by getting a result away from home, and we’ve got one here.

“If we can’t win, we don’t get beat, and we take something away from a really tough place to come.”

READ MORE: English standout in Arsenal and Tottenham sights pencils in transfer talks