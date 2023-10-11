Exclusive: Middlesbrough star subject of fierce England v Scotland battle as Steve Clarke plans rapid promotion

TEAMtalk understands that Scotland have not given up on persuading Hayden Hackney to represent them ahead of England.

The outstanding Middlesbrough prospect made his debut for Scotland’s Under-21 side last term – playing the full 90 minutes against Iceland on debut, before starting the next match against Sweden.

However, the Teesside-born midfielder – whose mother was born in Edinburgh – has since been called up for England’s Under-21 side and has featured for Lee Carley, playing 84 minutes in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

Whilst now representing England, it is understood that Scotland have not given up hope of luring Hackney back north of the border.

It is believed that senior boss Steve Clarke has been impressed by the midfielder and would consider bringing him into the senior Scottish set-up in order to convince him to opt for them going forwards, and potentially give him a place in their Euro 2024 finals squad.

