Former Middlesbrough and Derby County striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is reportedly interested in the vacant managerial post at Hartlepool United.

According to a report in Football League World, Ravanelli is keen to return to the North-East, and is one of a number of big names attracted to the vacancy. Nigel Adkins and Neil Harris are also among the early favourites.

Pools are looking for a new manager after Dave Challinor left the club to take the managerial role at National League side Stockport County. Hartlepool are currently 10th in League Two after winning promotion via the play-offs last season.

Ravanelli’s first experience of English football came in 1996, when he signed for Middlesbrough. Just months before, he played in the Champions League Final for Juventus.

He made an instant impression, scoring a hat-trick on his debut as Boro came from behind three times to draw with Liverpool.

Despite helping Middlesbrough to both cup finals, he could not stop them from getting relegated from the Premiership.

Spells at Marseille and Lazio followed, before a return to English football with Derby. It was a similar story there for him, as he could not stop the East Midlands side’s relegation. Soon after, he was deemed surplus to requirements, even though he had a year left on his contract.

Could Ravanelli produce the goods at Hartlepool?

The 52-year-old took his first managerial role with French side AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1 back in 2013. He was sacked after just 12 games in charge.

Another short stint followed in 2018, this time in the Ukraine with Arsenal Kiev. He was only in charge for nine matches, winning one.

His first coaching role was back at Juventus, with the youth team. Ravanelli still enjoys a good relationship at the Italian giants, and is one of their global ambassadors. He even admitted it would be his dream to one day manage the club.

During his time in England as a player, he often split opinion. This could be a chance to put that right.

