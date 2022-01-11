Middlesbrough ready to land Rangers stalwart to bolster defensive options

By Kieran Lawler

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Rangers defender Jack Simpson, per a report.

Simpson spent his entire youth career with Bournemouth before making the move to Scotland last year. He was never a regular starter for the Cherries, playing 36 times in five years. The 25-year-old hasn’t managed to break into the first-team squad for the Gers. He’s made just 11 appearances since his move.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

According to the Scottish Sun, Boro boss Chris Wilder is hoping he can bring the 25-year-old back to England this month.

With Conor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Filip Helander ahead in the pecking order of the centre-back, Wilder looks set to offer Simpson a way out of his underwhelming Ibrox tenure.

The Boro boss has already been busy in the January transfer window. The former Sheffield United manager has brought Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly to improve his side’s attacking threat.

Whilst no names are given specifically, Wilder stated his desire to get a couple of players through the door before they play Reading.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder said: “We are hopeful that before the Reading game we can do one or two.

“And before the end, we’ll have done the number that I am looking at.

“There is still a lot of work to be done though, and there is no shortcuts in terms of getting these deals done. You have to go through the process and you’ve got to do the dance, which we will do.

“And hopefully by the time the window shuts people will look and believe Middlesbrough have had a good window there.”

Taylor set to sign a new deal

Middlesbrough left-back Neil Taylor is set to sign a new deal to stay at the Riverside, per a report.

According to Football Insider, Boro are to offer the former Swansea man a deal till the end of the campaign.

Since signing, the 32-year-old has mainly been a substitute, featuring just twice this season.

The Welsh international was Chris Wilder’s first signing in November, joining on a short-term deal to the end of January.

Since reported interest from West Brom. Wilder is hoping to pen the defender down to keep him at Boro.

READ MORE: Chris Wilder offers youngster advice following impressive Middlesbrough win