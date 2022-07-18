Middlesbrough are demanding close to £15m for Marcus Tavernier after rejecting a number of offers for the midfielder, according to TEAMtalk sources.

The left-footed star was an impressive figure for Boro in their midfield last season. He made 44 Championship appearances for Boro, scoring five goals and grabbing five assists across a variety of positions.

His versatility has made him a huge asset for Chris Wilder and his performances have had a number of clubs pursuing him.

TEAMtalk can reveal top-flight new boys Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have had offers close to £10m rejected by Boro. And Premier League pair Everton and Leicester also pondering a move for the 23-year-old.

Tavernier, who is the younger brother of Rangers star James Tavernier, and he is out of contract in 2024. That means that Boro are open to selling the Leeds-born midfielder at the right price.

However, the Teessiders want around £15m for the player, who was a product of the club’s academy. And with the likes of Forest and Bournemouth vying for the player, there is no rush from Boro to get a deal done.

Middlesbrough are in no desperate need to sell Tavernier. Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham means they will receive around £15m up-front for the wing-back.

In fact Wilder is a huge fan of the player and wants to keep him for a shot at promotion. The former Sheffield United boss labelled Tavernier “a talented boy” with “all the attributes to play at the top level” last season.

Wilder not expecting Marcus Tavernier departure

And the Boro boss is hopeful the club can keep hold of Tavernier, who was a target for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’m not expecting any other (senior) departures apart from Djed. What I would say though is that if something ridiculous did happen, then would Steve reinvest the money? Yeah, he would,” Wilder said earlier this month, via the Gazette.

“The names that always get bandied around are Djed, Tav and Dael – if all of a sudden we got a £60m bid, would Steve look at it? Yeah, he would. But he’d also then be adjusting what players we were able to go for ourselves. We’d be able to go for different targets because he would want to reinvest.”

Tavernier has been part of Boro’s pre-season plans and did go on tour to Portugal with the rest of the squad.

He is also in line to take part in Tuesday’s friendly with Morecambe.