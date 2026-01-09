Middlesbrough react to Jack Clarke rejection by targeting Brighton winger

Middlesbrough are looking at Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento after failing to land Ipswich Town star Jack Clarke, TEAMtalk understands.

Sarmiento is on loan at Italian club Cremonese from Brighton at the moment, having joined them in the summer of 2025.

However, the 23-year-old has yet to start a single game in Serie A for Cremonese, and Premier League outfit Brighton are ready to recall him.

A number of clubs have contacted the Seagulls, and we can confirm that Middlesbrough are one of those looking to land him.

Prior to his move to Italy, the Ecuador international enjoyed three successful spells in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town and Burnley and actually helped the latter to promotion.

Boro have turned towards Sarmiento because they were rebuffed in an approach for former Leeds United and Sunderland star Clarke by promotion rivals Ipswich.

Clarke, 25, has played 25 times in the Championship for Ipswich so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in the process.

However, the winger has started just 10 times in the league for the Tractor Boys, and Boro looked into bringing him back to the North East, but they were told no.

Boro are looking for additional attacking options, and they have also concluded a deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated young midfielder Leo Castledine.

Kim Hellberg’s side are landing the 20-year-old English midfielder for less than £2million (€2.3m, $2.7m), but it includes significant sell-on percentages for Chelsea.

Boro are hoping that Castledine could be their latest version of Morgan Rogers, who arrived on Teesside from Manchester City’s youth ranks only to be snapped up by Aston Villa less than 12 months into his stay at the Riverside Stadium.

