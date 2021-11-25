Scottish side Hibernian have announced defender Nathan Wood has gone back to parent club Middlesbrough following a struggle for game time.

Wood initially signed for the Edinburgh side at the end of August on a deal until the end of the season. However, he has returned early ahead of a recall in January.

He only made one appearance for the Scottish Premiership side, in a 3-0 defeat against Dundee United. Wood played the full 90 minutes in that match.

With game time hard to come by, the 19-year-old has returned to Chris Wilder’s side in the North East.

In a statement, Hibernian said: “This decision has been made with Nathan’s development in mind, and to continue our good relationship with Middlesbrough.

“We’d like to thank Nathan for all his efforts during his period with us. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Middlesbrough have added that he will continue his development under Wilder. However, he will not be officially available for selection until the loan recall is activated in January.

A chance for Wood to prove himself at Middlesbrough?

Wood was born in nearby Stockton-on-Tees and was at Stockton Town when he was scouted by Middlesbrough’s youth team in 2015.

In 2018, he signed a professional deal with the club. He then became the youngest ever player to make his debut soon after. He was 16 years and 72 days old when he appeared in the EFL Cup against Notts County.

The young defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, making 12 appearances for the club. He helped the club to a midtable finish in League One.

As well as that, Wood has also represented England through from Under-16s up to Under-20s.

