Middlesbrough boss highlights one position he needs to improve in January

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has expressed how he’s hoping to bolster his frontline in the January transfer window.

Boro have had a torrid time so far this season. Ahead of their clash against Luton on Tuesday night, they’re set to be missing six key first-team players due to injuries. Of the casualties, four of the six sidelined are defenders and the worrying shortage at the back has seen several players filling the gaps in recent games.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

However, Warnock has stated that it’s a new forward he is looking to bring to the Riverside Stadium.

Leading the line for Boro this campaign has mainly been Uche Ikpeazu and loanee Andraz Sporar. Collectively, the pair have scored five goals for their side.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he said: “I want another physical striker. Uche wasn’t supposed to be my number one striker if I’m honest.

“We need another physical striker to take pressure off other lads.

Ikpeazu joined Middlesbrough in the summer for a reported fee of £1 million from Wycombe Wanderers. After starting the season bright, the target man has failed to score in his last nine Championship outings.

Goals from his strikers is now becoming a worry for Warnock. He also calls on Duncan Watmore, but the 27-year-old has just one goal in 11 league appearances.

To help with recruitment, Boro appointed Kieran Scott as head of football.

“I’ve not had a meeting about that yet, but we’re only six weeks away now,” added Warnock. “So we will have to have a meeting soon and get together to look how they can help me and what targets they have for me.

“I think we’ve got three full-time members on the recruitment team and now Kieran has come in.

“So I’m hoping when we have a meeting they have got some good targets for us.

“And I don’t just want foreign targets, I want English targets as well, or Great British.”

Currently sitting just three points outside of the top six places, some January additions could massively enhance their chances of a play-off finish come to the end of the season.

Anfernee Dijksteel to be monitored closely

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel will be kept a close eye on by manager Neil Warnock and fitness coach Chris Short.

The Dutchman had been ruled out with a hamstring injury he picked up against Blackpool several weeks ago.

Featuring on the bench against Birmingham, Warnock is making sure he’s cautious with the right-back’s progress.

He said: “I’ve been watching him. I’ve made sure he’s done certain things that he might not have done in the past as well.

“It’s amazing how players can train that little bit more if the manager is watching them. I’ve made sure I’ve been watching Dijksteel every step of the way these last few weeks.

“We’ve made sure between Chris Short and myself that Dijskteel knows what we need to get him through so hopefully he doesn’t have many more problems.”

The Boro man has struggled continuously with hamstring injuries but could be in line to come back into the side in the upcoming weeks.

READ MORE: Warnock left disappointed as record-equalling Middlesbrough game ends in defeat