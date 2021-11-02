Warnock labels Middlesbrough side ‘sloppy’ as record day ruined by Luton loss

Neil Warnock labelled his side Middlesbrough ‘sloppy’ as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town in his record-breaking 1,602nd match as a manager.

Three quick-succession goals killed off Boro despite Josh Coburn putting his side ahead early on in his debut. The result may have gone the wrong way, but the fixture was still special for Warnock as he broke the record for most games managed in English professional football. The 72 year-old struggled to celebrate given the result, though.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I thought we were sloppy. Cooksy leaves a man for a free header, Tav gives the ball away, they’re all preventable goals.

“We just haven’t got the nastiness really. I think they bullied us for five minutes and we couldn’t stand up for it.

“I thought the game should’ve been over at half time if I’m honest.”

Following Coburn’s opener, Boro went into the break with a one-goal lead and a strong penalty shout overruled.

However, in the 57th minute Sonny Bradley equalised for the hosts, and five minutes later they were two ahead thanks to Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.

Despite being the most experienced manager in English football, Warnock did admit that defeats never get less frustrating.

When asked if the losses get easier to take, he responded: “Not really, no. My thoughts turned to West Brom 15 minutes before the end of the game.

“Looking at who we have that’s not available – it’s not frightening but you know what I mean.

“The way they play, it will be difficult for us with what we have. But we have no options.”

Boro will face promotion-pushing West Brom on the weekend.

Warnock fury at linesman

Warnock felt his side deserved a penalty in the first-half as Isaiah Brown was clumsily brought down in the box.

The boss also felt the decision wasn’t given because of the linesman – which Warnock claims has happened before.

He explained: “You can’t tell me it’s not a penalty.

“He’s passed the man, the lads put his foot out. The linesman has then overruled the referee.

“I’ve had him a few times and I don’t think I’ve ever had anything off him. Hopefully we don’t get him again this year.”

