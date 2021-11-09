New Middlesbrough boss offers exciting transfer update

Newly-appointed Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted that his side could be looking to further improve during the January transfer window.

Wilder was appointed as Boro’s new manager following the dismissal of Neil Warnock last weekend. The former Blades boss has been out of a job since he was sacked from Sheffield United in March. Now, the 54-year-old has admitted his new side are interested in new players this upcoming window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “We’re working towards that window… We’re working to bring the players we want to bring in that suits the way we want to go about it. The owner and the sporting director have been very supportive about it.

“I think one of the things the club has and and always will be is an attractive club to come and join – it’s a top club without a shadow of a doubt, for me the character of the supporters, the area it’s situated in, they love their football.

“We’ll be doing our best whether it’s the transfer window, whether it’s to put a bit more structure in place here, for a long-term vision in terms of getting things in place so we can move forward and hopefully be consistent with everything.”

Middlesbrough currently sit 14th in the table, however are just 4 points off the play-off positions.

Wilder has been adamant in his first few interviews as boss that he wishes to remain at the Teessiders for the long-term future.

However, he has also admitted that for now, the main priority must be progression from the Championship.

But Wilder understands that the division is not easy to escape, having guided the Blades to promotion in 2019.

“It’s tough to get out of the Championship,” said the new Boro boss. “I think everybody knows that. Especially with the teams that get relegated and the parachute payments and how strong they are financially. But’s it’s not impossible. I’ve seen that in my last experience and that’s what we’ll all be aiming for.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it will be interesting to see who Boro make a move for to improve their already strong squad.

First training session key for Wilder success

Wilder will take charge of his first training session with Boro on Tuesday morning.

Three key players will be missing through international duty – Paddy McNair, Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki.

However, the players there will be interested to see what new tactics Wilder attempts to enforce straight away.

The new boss has also done his homework, and comes into his first session with a good understanding of what he has at his disposal.

He said: “I already know a lot about the players.

“I’ve done my homework and know a lot about how they go about their business. There are some talented boys in this squad. I’ve talked about the academy too and young lads coming through. The likes of Josh [Coburn] who’s scored two in his last two games.

“The first-team has a lot of talented players too. There is a core group of talented boys who, on their best day, can mix it with the best in this division.”

