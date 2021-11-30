Wilder ready to let Middlesbrough ace find a loan move in January

By Kieran Lawler

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is prepared to let Marcus Browne leave on loan, per a report.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature in the league this season. A loan move in January could be highly beneficial for Browne, who suffered an ACL injury earlier this year. Though the attacking midfielder has returned to training, he hasn’t been able to fight his way into the match-day squad under the new manager.

Wilder has several options in Browne’s position in his favoured 3-5-2 formation. Currently, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, and Jonny Howson are ahead of the 23-year old.

According to Football Insider, many unnamed sides are interested in acquiring the services of Boro’s man and he has proven his worth at both Championship and League One level.

Before his injury, the former West Ham United youth player had strung together a decent run of form in the league. In his first five appearances, he was directly involved in three goals for Boro – two goals and one assist.

He also impressed during his two loan spells with League One side Oxford. During the 2019/20 season, Browne scored four goals in eleven appearances before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their campaign.

With Wilder eyeing up his transfer options for the January window, Browne could fall further down the pecking order.

Boro have no plans to let Browne leave the club permanently but with his lack of game time and his contract running out at the end of next season – a loan deal seems to be on the horizon.

Duncan Watmore enjoying life under Wilder

One man relishing in Chris Wilder taking over from Neil Warnock is Duncan Watmore.

The former Sunderland product netted a brace in the victory over Huddersfield on the weekend to continue his rich vein of form.

Speaking to BBC Tees he commented on the profound effect the new manager has had on his form: “I think every new manager and new regime has their ideas, structures and way of doing things.

“You’ve just got to be adaptable and take it all on board. That’s what we’ve been doing and all the lads have thoroughly bought into it.

“I really enjoy the energy. That is a big part of my game and we’ve got a lot of players who are very energetic. Everyone is willing to work for the team and that’s the most important thing.”

