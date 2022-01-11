Millwall set to swoop in once again for Derby star after rejected bid

By Albert Pearson

Millwall have set their sights on signing Derby County youngster Louie Sibley, per a report.

An attacking midfielder is high on the agenda for Gary Rowett’s side this month. This is due to the future of Jed Wallace being somewhat uncertain. Wallace has been continuously linked with a move away from the Den. Due to this, Rowett is seeking to improve his attacking options during the January transfer window.

According to the Telegraph and South London Press, the Lions are preparing a move for Sibley.

Millwall have already had an offer for Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming turned down.

Sibley is now said to be the Lions main target as Rowett looks to be reunited with his former player. During his time at Derby, the Lions boss oversaw the 20-year-old’s rise through the youth teams.

However, their initial bid for the midfielder was rejected. As the Rams are still under administration, a second offer could be imminent.

The attacking midfielder has plenty of Championship experience for his age. He made his first-team debut at just 18.

Although, in the last two Championship campaigns, he’s scored just twice. He’s yet to register a goal or an assist this season. His last appearance for Derby was against Millwall back in November.

Therefore, a move away from Pride Park could well be favoured by Sibley as he looks to reignite his career once again.

Rowatt denies Smith’s move to Wigan

Gary Rowett has played down reports that Matt Smith is set to join League One side Wigan.

The 32-year-old striker has started just seven games for Millwall this season. As the Latics eye promotion back to the Championship, a move for Smith could be on the cards.

However, Rowett has refuted those claims surrounding his target man.

He said: “I’ve heard people talking about it at other clubs which seems a little bit bizarre.

“There’s nothing as far as I’m aware in that story.”

