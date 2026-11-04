Newcastle reach 100% Matthias Jaissle sack verdict as huge January transfer plans take shape

Newcastle United are fully behind head coach Matthias Jaissle and have absolutely no doubts that the German is the right man to lead their long-term project at St James’ Park, TEAMtalk understands.

Despite a disappointing run of results, which has seen the club lose five of their last seven games, sources insist the Magpies’ hierarchy has absolutely no intention of making a knee-jerk decision over Jaissle and remain fully committed to supporting him, including with further investment in the January transfer window.

Sporting director Ross Wilson personally identified Jaissle as the man to succeed Eddie Howe in the summer and played a leading role in shaping the club’s recruitment strategy ahead of the new campaign.

Wilson remains behind the 38-year-old German 100%.

That summer rebuild saw eight players arrive on Tyneside, with every signing aged under 24 as Newcastle moved towards a younger squad capable of developing together over the coming seasons.

The intention was to address every area of the squad while giving Jaissle the foundations to implement his footballing philosophy.

The German arrived at Newcastle with a reputation as one of the most highly-rated young coaches in world football, and there was considerable optimism surrounding his appointment.

However, despite an encouraging start, results have dipped in recent, weeks and Newcastle are now facing a difficult spell.

The Magpies have suffered four defeats in their last five matches, increasing the pressure on Jaissle as questions begin to emerge over the team’s performances.

Their most recent setback came in a 1-0 defeat against Everton, after which the Newcastle boss made little attempt to hide his frustration with his players…

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Jaissle admitted his side had failed to follow the game plan, with their performance leaving him particularly disappointed, and thus raising some alarming over his authority in the dug-out.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle’s hierarchy remain firmly behind their head coach and believe strongly in the project they are building, with Jaissle central to those plans.

Well-placed sources have acknowledged that the recent results have been disappointing, but insist there will be no ‘overreaction’ at St James’ Park.

There is an acceptance internally that rebuilding a squad and establishing a new identity takes time, particularly following the departure of several influential players over the past 18 months.

Newcastle have lost some major names during that period, with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes all leaving the club for fees which have generated a combined £369m (€443m, $498m).

Replacing players of that quality was never going to be straightforward, and the hierarchy believes the current squad needs time to develop and adapt to the changes.

There is also an understanding that Jaissle needs further opportunities to shape the group in his image, rather than being judged solely on a difficult run of results during the early stages of his tenure.

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TEAMtalk understands, however, that the club are becoming increasingly frustrated with suggestions that some players have been briefing against Newcastle in recent weeks.

The hierarchy are determined to prevent any internal unrest from undermining the project and have made it clear that they will not tolerate players briefing negatively against the club.

That message forms part of a wider determination to maintain unity as Newcastle navigate a challenging period. Crucially, the club have no intention of leaving Jaissle to deal with the situation alone.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are prepared to make further moves in the January transfer window, with Wilson and the recruitment department ready to explore opportunities to strengthen the squad.

The intention is to provide Jaissle with additional tools to implement his ideas and address areas where the current group has fallen short.