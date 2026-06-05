Newcastle United have won the race to sign highly-rated goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Stade Reims after agreeing a deal worth £24million, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources have revealed that the 20-year-old French talent will make the move to St James’ Park after Newcastle successfully fought off competition from a number of Premier League rivals and European suitors.

Jaouen has emerged as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in French football and has been on Newcastle‘s radar for much of 2025.

Indeed, we understand club officials have closely monitored his development over an extended period, while the player also visited the North East earlier this year as discussions progressed.

Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and BlueCo – the ownership group behind Chelsea – all held talks over a potential deal.

BlueCo’s plan was understood to involve Jaouen joining Strasbourg as part of their multi-club model, but Newcastle ultimately secured the goalkeeper’s signature.

The France Under-21 international has now agreed personal terms on a four-year contract and is set to become the latest addition to Eddie Howe’s squad as Newcastle continue strengthening ahead of the new campaign.

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Jaouen to provide Pope competition at Newcastle

Goalkeeper recruitment has been a key area of focus for the Magpies this summer.

Jaouen is expected to join established No.1 Nick Pope in the senior squad, providing both immediate competition and a long-term option between the posts.

The move for Jaouen came after the Magpies decided against activating a permanent move for Aaron Ramsdale, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at St James’ Park but was ultimately sent back to Southampton.

Newcastle, however, are not ruling out further movement in the goalkeeping department, leaving the door open for additional changes before the transfer window closes.

Those close to the deal believe Newcastle’s project, coupled with the opportunity to develop under Howe while competing at the highest level, proved decisive in convincing Jaouen to choose Tyneside despite significant interest elsewhere.

The move represents another statement of intent from Newcastle’s recruitment team led by Ross Wilson, who have increasingly targeted elite young talent capable of developing into first-team stars while maintaining the club’s ambition to compete domestically and in Europe.

One young player who has developed since his switch to St James’ Park is left-back Lewis Hall. However, with Manchester United looking to try and strike a deal with the England star, Newcastle have made a move to stave off interest from Old Trafford.

As for further arrivals on Tyneside, Newcastle are stepping up their pursuit of a new winger following the sale of Anthony Gordon, and reports suggest they have submitted a formal bid for an exciting 18-year-old who Brighton have already struck an ‘agreement’ for.