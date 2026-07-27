Newcastle weighing up £68m double deal to future-proof Eddie Howe’s backline

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a potential £68million double deal to further bolster Eddie Howe’s backline, with interest renewed in a centre-back and another goalkeeper also on the club’s radar.

Having banked a whopping £170million from the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, the Magpies remain on the hunt for fresh additions to Howe’s squad.

Midfielders Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have already been snapped up by Newcastle to offset that loss of Tonali, while doubts also persist over the immediate future of skipper Bruno Guimaraes, who remains a major target for Arsenal.

The €50m capture of winger Bazoumana Touré does at least cover the Gordon exit, while goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen provides competition for the No.1 spot after Aaron Ramsdale returned to Southampton after the end of his loan.

That capture of Jaouen does not mean that Newcastle are done looking at keepers, though, especially with former target James Trafford closing on a move to Leeds United.

Indeed, Sky Sports‘ North East reporter Keith Downie claims that the Tyneside outfit have eyes on another potential stopper to add to Howe’s ranks.

Downie wrote on X: “Newcastle United are aware of goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček, and like him, but no offers have been made for the 24-year-old.

“It’s reported the giant Czech Republic international has a release clause of £30m and is interesting a number of Premier League clubs, having already turned down Hull City.

“#NUFC could add another goalkeeper this summer, having already signed Ewen Jaouen from Reims.”

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Newcastle reignite interest in Atalanta star

Meanwhile, it’s also being reported that the Magpies have reignited their interest in signing a centre-back they were initially looking at during the January window.

We reported in early January that Newcastle were looking at centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as one of three targets from Atalanta, but ultimately came up short of striking any deals.

However, a report from Tutto Atalanta now claims that Newcastle are back in for Scalvini, as the Serie A side look to raise funds after the collapse of Ederson’s move to Manchester United.

Indeed, the 22-year-old Italy international is described as the ‘main candidate’ for Atalanta sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to look to move on during the closing weeks of the window.

The outlet makes it clear that when discussing Scalvini’s suitors, only Newcastle get a mention, with the Premier League side ‘at the forefront’ of any potential deal.

Another reason for a sale is that Atalanta have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, and he prefers a back four instead of a three-man defence, while Sarri also reportedly wants to reunite with Lazio centre-back Alessio Romagnoli.

Therefore, Atalanta are willing to sacrifice Scalvini if there’s a bid of around €45m (£38m) for a player who has just two years remaining on his current contract.

Whether Newcastle are willing to splash out that sort of fee remains to be seen, especially with Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär and Dan Burn all at Howe’s disposal.

However, Schar and Burn are both 34 years of age and will be out of contract in 2027, factors which could be behind Newcastle looking at the future with the potential capture of Scalvini.

Meanwhile, Charlotte FC have emerged as the frontrunners to sign former Rangers captain James Tavernier, with the Major League Soccer side stepping up their interest in the experienced full-back, TEAMtalk understands, but there is interest from Newcastle United, too.

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