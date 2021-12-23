Juventus have ‘given up’ on Newcastle transfer target Aaron Ramsey, and a January switch has now been described as ‘inevitable’, according to a report.

All eyes will be on Newcastle when the January window opens its doors. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit just three points from safety. However, the two teams directly above them – Burnley and Watford – have three and two games in hand respectively.

In order to avoid becoming the world’s richest club in the Championship, the Magpies are expected to splash the cash next month.

Targets across all areas of the pitch have been touted, including ex-Arsenal favourite Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder – who turns 31 on Boxing Day – has endured a torrid spell since moving to Juventus in 2019. Now, according to Sport Witness, both he and Juventus have agreed his time in Turin is up.

Citing both Tuttosport and Gazzetta Dello Sport, the article reveals just how strong Juve’s desire to shift Ramsey is.

Firstly, it’s noted manager Max Allegri has ‘given up any hope’ of Ramsey ever becoming a first-team regular at Juventus. An exit is described as ‘inevitable’ and could come in the winter window.

Ramsey is deemed on board with leaving as long as he joins a club where he will become a regular. Despite struggling in Turin, Ramsey remains a force on the international stage for Wales and would appear likely to be a regular starter at St. James’ Park.

Furthermore, his desire to earn what he currently pockets now could be satisfied by Newcastle.

Main motivation behind Aaron Ramsey exit revealed

Ramsey’s reported €7.5m-a-year salary is Juventus’ main motivation for wanting to sever ties. They retain hope that Ramsey will move for good in January to avoid having to pay his wages for another 18 months.

Newcastle are deemed the team ‘most likely’ to answer the Ramsey call. His Premier League experience, along with high wages putting off the likes of Everton and West Ham positions Newcastle nicely.

A loan deal also remains a distinct possibility if a permanent exit cannot be negotiated. In that scenario, Juventus would even reportedly be prepared to subsidise a portion of the salary.

That type of deal could benefit Newcastle the most who will want to avoid saddling their books with highly-paid but ageing players so soon into the Saudi tenure.

Adding to Juventus’ desire to shift Ramsey is the fact an overseas quota spot would open up if he left.

Howe talks Newcastle plan for January

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe admits he and his staff have identified players they want in January, but has not spoken to anyone about leaving the club next month.

“I’ve had none of those conversations with my players and I wouldn’t encourage them, either,” he told reporters, per The Chronicle.

“We need everyone that’s here focused on the fight to stay in the league. Simple as that. I wouldn’t encourage anyone to look anywhere else.

“We have a small squad. We have a few injuries within the squad as well so everyone should be focused on getting in the team.”

On the subject of arrivals, Howe added: “We obviously have players that we are looking at and we’ve identified.

“Between myself, the coaching team and the recruitment team, we have a big body of people working on behalf of the football club to try and find a way to strengthen the squad.”

