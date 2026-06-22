Newcastle United have reignited their pursuit of Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli after the major setback that saw Spanish international Victor Munoz reject them for Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies remain firmly in the market for attacking reinforcements and sources have confirmed that fresh talks have now taken place with Ezzalzouli’s camp as the club reassesses its options following Munoz’s surprise move to Liverpool.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle had been working simultaneously on deals for both Munoz and Ezzalzouli in recent weeks.

However, it was the pursuit of Munoz that had advanced furthest.

Sources indicate Newcastle had made significant progress in discussions surrounding the Osasuna star, while talks involving both Osasuna and Real Madrid – who retained a buy-back option on the player – were effectively finalised.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Munoz’s representatives had informed Newcastle that the player was committed to moving to Tyneside.

Yet in a dramatic twist, just 24 hours later the Spain international agreed a move to Liverpool, leaving Newcastle frustrated and searching for alternatives. That disappointment has accelerated their focus on Ezzalzouli.

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Newcastle big admirers of Moroccan winger

Despite suggestions that Newcastle had cooled their interest in the Moroccan winger while pursuing Munoz, club sources insist that was never the case.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that initial talks with Ezzalzouli’s camp had already begun and those discussions have now intensified once again.

The 24-year-old remains highly regarded by Newcastle’s recruitment staff, who believe he possesses many of the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League.

One senior Premier League scout told TEAMtalk that Ezzalzouli could actually be ‘better suited’ to English football than Munoz due to his direct style, physical profile and ability to attack defenders in one-versus-one situations.

That assessment is shared by a number of figures within the game.

He notched an impressive 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Real Betis this season, and looks set to progress further as he gains expierience.

Ezzalzouli’s summer has been disrupted by injury, however. The Morocco international was forced to miss the World Cup finals after suffering a sprained medial ligament in his knee on the eve of the tournament.

It was a bitter blow for the winger, who had been expected to play a key role for his country. However, TEAMtalk understands his recovery is progressing well.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that he is already well into his rehabilitation programme and remains on course to be fully fit for pre-season within the next month.

That positive medical outlook has reassured interested clubs.

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Newcastle in ‘fresh dialogue’ over move

Newcastle remain convinced that Ezzalzouli represents a strong market opportunity and the club’s admiration has not diminished despite his recent setback.

The former Barcelona winger enjoyed another encouraging season with Betis and continues to attract attention from across Europe.

For Newcastle, the need to strengthen in wide attacking areas remains a priority.

The collapse of the Munoz deal was an unexpected blow, particularly given how advanced discussions had become, but the club are determined to move quickly and ensure they do not miss out on another key target.

Fresh dialogue with Ezzalzouli’s representatives is now underway and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are once again looking closely at the Moroccan as they seek to bolster Eddie Howe’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

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