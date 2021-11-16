Newcastle make plan to pinch PSG star in January who could ease worry

Newcastle United have placed Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo on their list of targets for January, according to reports.

Defence will be an area for Newcastle to solidify when possible in the January transfer market. The new owners will be looking to send a signal of their wealth and ambition. While attacking signings may draw more excitement, it is at the other end of the pitch where Newcastle should be concerned.

The Magpies have conceded 24 goals in the Premier League so far this season. Only bottom side Norwich City have shipped more. Therefore, it is an area for Newcastle to address.

There have been links with Nathan Ake of Manchester City, for example. Such a move would reunite him with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

But it seems Newcastle’s shortlist is expanding all the time. According to Foot Mercato, they also have their eyes on Diallo now.

The 25-year-old has been a PSG player since 2019, when he joined from Borussia Dortmund. He made 23 appearances across all competitions in his debut season and 36 last term.

So far in 2021-22, Diallo has played nine times in all competitions. He has usually featured at left-back, but has previously played as a centre-back.

He also became a full international for Senegal earlier this year and has quickly amassed seven caps.

Remaining under contract until 2024, he has the potential to play a lot more in Paris. But those plans could be disrupted if Newcastle come calling.

Sam Allardyce hails Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as perfect Newcastle signing Sam Allardyce thinks Newcastle United should sign Dominic Calvert Lewin from Everton.

Diallo is on their radar, Foot Mercato claim. Their challenge will be to convince him to trade a title challenge in France and Champions League football for a relegation battle in the north east.

Newcastle have not won any of their 11 Premier League games so far this season. They sit five points adrift of safety at present. There is a long way to go, though, and January could be crucial for their fate.

Accommodating Diallo may form part of their plans in that regard. However, only time will tell whether he is open to such a move.

For now, he is said to be settled in the French capital.

At left-back, Newcastle currently have Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett, while Matt Ritchie has also dropped into similar territory recently. In the centre of defence, their options consist of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez.

Newcastle reinforcing all areas

Expectations are high for the January transfer window at St James’ Park. Following their Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle now have the funds to secure top targets.

As mentioned, the challenge will be convincing star names to join while they risk dropping down to the Championship.

But they are on the lookout for potential opportunities in the market anyway. And one report recently revealed a double swoop could occur on a Serie A side to strengthen their midfield and attack as well.

According to L’Arena, Newcastle are targeting a double raid for Hellas Verona pair Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak.

Striker Simeone – son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone – is in fine form this season. After joining Verona on loan from Cagliari, he has provided nine goals from 11 league games so far.

Simeone is back on track after his career looked like stalling. As such, there are already links about where he could go after Verona.

Barak, meanwhile, is a Czech midfielder who has been on the radar of Premier League clubs before. He is worth around £21m, which Newcastle would be willing to pay.

Therefore, if they get those deals over the line and one at the back too, they could reinforce the spine of their team for the rest of the season and beyond.

