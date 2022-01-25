Newcastle United have reportedly launched a ‘surprise late inquiry’ for outstanding Brighton centre-back Adam Webster.

The 27-year-0ld has been hugely impressive for the Seagulls this season and was named Man of the Match as Graham Potter’s men more than held their own in drawing 1-1 with European champions Chelsea recently.

Indeed, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher talked up Webster as the best English passer of a ball operating at centre-back in the Premier League following that game.

That has even led to calls for the former Bristol City man to earn Three Lions honours very soon.

His brilliant form has led to The Sun claiming that cash-rich Newcastle are ready to swoop in the final week of the January transfer window.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon, who correctly called Tyneside moves for Federico Fernandez and Rodrigo Vilca, states that Newcastle have turned to Webster after cooling their interest in Sevilla star Diego Carlos, who is also wanted by Tottenham.

Nixon states that Eddie Howe’s men are annoyed with Sevilla for continually changing the terms of the deal.

Webster won’t be cheap

Webster will not come cheap, however, especially given that Brighton spent £20m to sign him in 2019.

The feeling is that the Amex outfit will want at least double that to even consider selling.

While money is no object to Newcastle, they might use that money of other areas of Howe’s squad.

The 6ft 3′ Webster has scored six goals in 78 appearances for Brighton, notching 15 times in total.

That sort of threat from set-piece play could make the defender critical at both ends of the pitch.

Newcastle preparing final Lingard push

Meanwhile, Newcastle are preparing one final push to sign Jesse Lingard and the winger is open to moving, but they still face an uphill struggle convincing Man Utd to sell, per a report.

The 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford. That means he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. However, it appears far more likely his next move will see him remain in England.

Lingard returned to Man Utd last summer following a sparkling loan spell at West Ham. Regular gametime remained in desperately short supply upon his return, and six months on, his future is again uncertain.

West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked with acquiring Lingard on loan this month.

While that is not as beneficial to Man Utd as an outright sale, it could at least boost their coffers if they can secure both a loan fee and the entirety of Lingard’s wages paid by the buying club.

And according to Sky Sports, that is exactly what Newcastle are now prepared to do.

Newcastle raise the stakes; Lingard wants out

They report the Magpies are willing to pay both a loan fee and 100 percent of Lingard’s salary if a six-month loan can be agreed.

From the player’s end, Lingard would reportedly ‘welcome the opportunity’ to speak to Newcastle. Lingard is stated to have no intention of penning fresh terms at Old Trafford. Furthermore, another impressive loan spell over the next half-season would up his negotiating power in the summer when it comes to signing a free agent deal.

Lingard is deemed ‘desperate’ to play regularly over the next six months. However, despite Newcastle agreeing to meet Man Utd’s two demands, a deal is not straightforward.

The Red Devils are yet to make a ‘final decision’ on whether to allow Lingard to leave this month. Despite his lack of gametime under Rangnick, he remains a superb option in reserve – should the call ever come.

Today’s Paper Talk suggested Newcastle are ramping up efforts to sign Dele Alli amid doubts a Lingard deal will cross the line. Though it was revealed Newcastle still harbour hopes of securing both deals if they can.

Whether their final push to sign the exciting winger will yield a breakthrough, only time will tell.