Serie A star sends final answer to Newcastle amid Howe transfer hope

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has rubbished transfer rumours with Newcastle, insisting that he feels happy with the Serie A club.

The 26-year-old has long had links with a move away from Turin. The Magpies may be the latest club reportedly eyeing a move, but Chelsea and Manchester United have also supposedly had past interest.

As for Newcastle’s ties to a move, new manager Eddie Howe reportedly wants him and Aaron Ramsey at St James’ Park.

The Magpies will invest in their squad in the January transfer window as they look to avoid relegation.

However, Rabiot has now spoken out and confirmed that he does not see his future away from Turin.

The France international told Telefoot: “I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”

Reports in Corriere dello Sport have claimed that a fee of between £8.5million and £12.8million would prise Rabiot away.

However, he intends to stay at Juventus with his contract expiring at the end of next summer. Rabiot moved there from Paris Saint-Germain and has made 95 appearances.

Newcastle need to target experienced midfielder like Ramsey The position Newcastle are in requires an experienced leader to help them improve.

This term, meanwhile, he has played 11 games and he continues to be a key player for France.

As for Howe’s other potential transfer targets, Ramsey still features on his radar.

The former Arsenal man has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Everton and the Gunners linked.

His contract also expires in the summer of 2023 and his plans thereafter currently remain unclear.

Newcastle eye striker transfer

Elsewhere, Almeria striker Umar Sadiq is reportedly a target for Newcastle in 2022.

He is in his second campaign there, following his tally of 22 goals in 43 games last term.

This season, he has continued such strong form and subsequently helped the La Liga 2 side be early contenders for promotion. In fact, Almeria have a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Newcastle have reportedly been following his progress and could swoop.