Newcastle are ready to beat Manchester United to the signing of a France World Cup star after drawing up plans to make a ‘super offer’ for him, according to reports.

France topped Group D by winning two of their three matches, scoring six goals in the process. They lost 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group game, but this was partly down to Didier Deschamps selecting a weakened team as their qualification had already been confirmed.

In the round of 16, France came up against Robert Lewandowski and Poland. The reigning champions swept Poland aside thanks to an Olivier Giroud goal, which made him France’s all-time men’s record goalscorer, as well as a Kylian Mbappe brace.

Lewandowski did score a penalty deep into stoppage time, but by then it was far too late for Poland to start a comeback.

In the quarter-finals France will come up against England. One part of the clash fans are looking forward to seeing is how right-back Kyle Walker copes with Mbappe.

Manchester City’s Walker is perhaps one of the only defenders in world football with the pace to keep up with Mbappe.

At the pre-match press conference, Walker said the PSG man ‘is not going to stand in my way’ when it comes to winning a World Cup.

Coincidentally, Mbappe has been linked with a move to City’s rivals Man Utd as the Red Devils look to solve their striker problem.

France player open about Premier League desire

But Mbappe isn’t the only Frenchman Man Utd could bid for in 2023. They are also in the mix to sign central midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

Rabiot is coming towards the end of his Juve contract and is open about his desire to play in the Premier League. He said recently: “I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career.

“Will it happen at the end of my career in Juventus? I don’t know. But yeah I still have that desire [to play in the Premier League]. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

These comments put Man Utd and Arsenal on alert. But they will face stiff competition from Newcastle for the 27-year-old.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, Newcastle have become ‘serious’ about Rabiot in recent weeks. And they are now preparing to launch a ‘super offer’ to sign him from Juve in January.

The report is brief and doesn’t reveal exactly how much the bid will be worth. Newcastle have the funds to pay Juve a massive sum as they are the richest club in world football. Having said that, his expiring contract means it shouldn’t take a huge fee to complete a deal.

Juve are almost certain to accept Newcastle’s proposal for Rabiot. After all, this is their last chance to make any money on him. If they wait until the summer then he will be able to leave Turin on a free transfer.

Newcastle never would have been able to sign Rabiot in previous years due to his massive wage demands. But now they have the funds to pay him £150,00 a week, or more. That is what he currently earns in Italy, as per Salary Sport.

Rabiot was heavily linked with Man Utd during the summer and remains on their radar, according to reports. But now it seems Newcastle are in the driving seat to bring him to England.

The 33-cap France international would be a good signing for Newcastle. He has plenty of Champions League experience, and this is one thing Newcastle need if they are to challenge for the biggest trophies.

Plus, Rabiot has been in great form for France at the World Cup. He got on the scoresheet during the 4-1 win over Australia on November 22.

However, some Magpies fans will have concerns about Rabiot’s temperament. He can cause problems in the dressing room by falling out with team-mates.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are confident about winning the race for a Brazilian starlet, although a deal is not yet finalised.