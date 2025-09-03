A pair of pundits have clashed after one referred to Alexander Isak as a Newcastle “legend” for his role in ending the club’s 70-year trophy drought.

Isak has become a quickly hated figure in the North East. He was a fan favourite after bagging 61 goals and 11 assists in 109 games as a Magpies player.

He scored in the final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, ending a 70-year Magpies trophy drought, but that also led to Reds interest in him, which saw the Swede agitate for that move all summer, and eventually get it.

Though things have quickly soured as a result, and Isak was only a Newcastle player for three seasons, Jason Cundy has told talkSPORT he feels the striker is a legend at the club.

Jamie O’Hara responded: “Don’t be calling him a legend. If you think about Newcastle legends, you cannot put Alexander Isak [in there].”

Cundy then said: “Alexander Isak is a Newcastle legend for what he helped them achieve. The first time that they’ve won a trophy, is it since 1959? And he is absolutely integral to win that trophy. Legend.

“Newcastle fans, tell me if he’s not a legend. I know what they’ll say because they all hate him.”

O’Hara lists off Newcastle legends

Asked to name some Newcastle legends, O’Hara gave three from a previous era.

“Alan Shearer, Gary Speed, Faustino Asprilla,” he said.

Cundy responded: “What did Asprilla win? Isak helped them win their first trophy in 60 [70] years. You have to go down in legendary status.”

O’Hara was then asked to name a player in the Carabao Cup-winning side who is a bigger legend than Isak, to which he posed Bruno Guimaraes.

“Not bigger than Isak,” Cundy responded.

Newcastle round-up: Why Isak left

Isak revealed when being unveiled by Liverpool that his motivation for the move was that he “wants to win everything.”

Meanwhile, his agent stated it is nice to know “who you will never be with again,” aiming a shot at Newcastle.

Newcastle fans have made their feelings clear, one hoping Isak ‘flops,’ while another stated ‘hope the rest of his career is short and miserable.’

And, it’s been revealed that Yoane Wissa’s move to Newcastle to replace Isak was completed with under 30 seconds to spare.

