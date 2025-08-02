Pundits react as Newcastle tipped to sign ‘best striker in the world’ to replace Alexander Isak

A fan has backed Newcastle United to sign Harry Kane to replace Alexander Isak and named two big reasons why the stunning transfer could happen, while two pundits have been left shocked by the claim.

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign Isak and it emerged on Thursday that they had their opening proposal rejected by Newcastle. Liverpool offered £120million plus add-ons but were rebuffed by Newcastle, who are holding out for £150m.

Liverpool ‘plan to bid again’, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Reds have already agreed personal terms with Isak and know he is eager to move to Anfield.

Isak did not travel for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to explore an exit, having been left underwhelmed by their transfer business – which TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool are willing to bid up to £150m to forge an agreement for the Swedish ace.

Newcastle are bracing themselves for Isak’s exit and have identified RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a top replacement target.

But Sesko would rather join Manchester United, forcing Newcastle to explore other avenues.

During a talkSPORT phone-in, Newcastle supporter Andy made the sensational claim Eddie Howe’s side could bring Kane back to the Premier League as a world-class replacement for Isak.

The fan thinks the Bayern Munich frontman could be tempted to return to England and pursue Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record, while his release clause may also aid the deal.

“Tell Harry Kane to come back to England and break Alan Shearer’s record at his hometown club,” Andy said.

talkSPORT presenters Jeff Stelling and Gabby Agbonlahor were left shocked by this statement as it would take a monumental effort to prise Kane away from Bayern.

Stelling asked: “What do you think the chances of that are?”

Andy replied: “I don’t know, he’s got a decent release clause if a Premier League team comes in for him.”

Kane has an €80m (£70m) exit clause in his Bayern terms, and that drops to €65m (£57m) in January. He was labelled the ‘best striker in the world’ by Brendan Rodgers in February after starring against Celtic.

Kane registered 213 goals in 320 Premier League appearances before joining Bayern, which means he needs 48 more to surpass Shearer’s tally of 260.

On Kane being a different type of striker to Isak, Andy added: “He is, the way he drops and gets involved deeper in the game will bring [Anthony] Gordon and [Anthony] Elanga into the game more.

“That three would work really well and Gordon and Kane have worked well together when playing for England.

“Yes, he hasn’t got long left in his legs, but you can sell him that dream of breaking the Premier League record at Newcastle in a black and white shirt.”

Newcastle signing Harry Kane would be huge surprise

Sterling responded: “I tell you what, I’m not sure it’s going to happen, but it’s a very interesting thought…what a story it would be.”

While Agbonlahor added: ” I just don’t think after winning his first trophy he’ll want to leave.

“They’ve just signed [Luis] Diaz as well, they’re strengthening Bayern, and I don’t see him leaving.”

Coincidentally, Liverpool sold Diaz to Bayern for €75m (£65m) to help drum up the necessary funds for Isak. They also want to sell Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa so they can sign Isak without any PSR problems.

Newcastle have been tipped to replace Isak with Nunez, though it remains to be seen if Howe would be open to such an idea.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.