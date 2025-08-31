Newcastle have been slammed for a decision which relates to the potential sale of Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool and Newcastle man Didi Hamann has suggested Alexander Isak is “probably” going to the Reds, as the Magpies have been slammed for the “madness” of signing Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies have spent all summer trying and failing to secure a striker. They lost out to big-six clubs for Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

They have also struggled to land Yoane Wissa, though they did recently land a striker: German international Woltemade.

The total package paid to Stuttgart for the striker was just north of £69million – Newcastle‘s record transfer fee going on a player who scored 12 Bundesliga goals last season.

Hamann feels that was an overpayment, and relates to the potential sale of Isak.

He said on Sky Sport Germany: “Nick Woltemade is a good player, but €60million was already too much for me.

“Now they’re paying 90 [million]. The prices are very inflated, which is certainly also related to the fact that Liverpool want Alexander Isak – and will probably get him.

“The German clubs would be well advised not to participate in this madness, because this transfer fee is completely unfounded.”

Is Isak to Liverpool done?

A recent report surfaced which suggested that Isak’s move to Anfield was a ‘done deal‘.

But transfer insiders Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have suggested that is not the case. Ornstein has stated Liverpool don’t want to go above £120million, while Romano reveals confidence, but no massive progress.

He said: “Liverpool keep saying they are optimistic. The story to get Alexander Isak remains absolutely on but it’s not done.

“But Liverpool sources maintain optimism. Liverpool are still confident and Alexander Isak is absolutely not changing his mind.”

How Isak could fit at Liverpool