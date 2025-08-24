Alexander Isak is refusing to play for Newcastle United as he continues to try to force through a move to Liverpool, and Alan Shearer has vented his fury as the speculation rumbles on.

Last season, Isak became Newcastle’s second-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Shearer, with the Swede notching 23 times in the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old forward has been Liverpool’s top transfer target all summer, and they have already seen one bid worth £110m turned down by Newcastle, who maintain that he isn’t for sale.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Friday (August 22) that Liverpool are preparing to return with a second offer for Isak worth around £130m.

Isak issued a bombshell statement via social media on Tuesday night which made clear his desire to be allowed to leave.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors,” Isak posted.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.” READ MORE 👉 Legal issues behind Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga explained by sports law expert Shearer tells Isak to ‘sack’ agent ‘on the spot’

Newcastle legend Shearer, understandably, is very frustrated by the situation, though he believes much of the blame lies with Isak’s agent, rather than just with the player himself. “I mean, oh my God, what a ******* mess his agent has made of this, honestly,” Shearer said in quotes cited by Mail Online. “If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six‑year deal and there’s no get‑out clause. “I mean, it’s ridiculous. And to take anyone’s word in football… it’s nonsensical to say that someone said, ‘Oh, I’ll be able to get out at the end of the season.’ Really? I mean, come on. “I’ve always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he’s gone about it in the wrong way. “I just think even releasing this statement has thrown flames onto the fire, which he didn’t need to do. “I get that we needed to hear his side of the story, and we’ve heard that now, and I’m not saying I don’t believe him or I don’t believe Newcastle, I’m just saying it’s very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn’t benefit anyone.”

Newcastle face Liverpool on Monday night in what could prove to be a fiery fixture, given the Isak saga that has unfolded over the past few weeks.

RANKED 🤑 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Sesko behind Wirtz in top spot

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?