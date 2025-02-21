Newcastle believe they will keep Alexander Isak, despite interest

Newcastle are not concerned about an Alexander Isak departure this summer, despite confirmed interest from Arsenal and several other suitors.

Some reports have suggested that Isak has a verbal agreement to leave Newcastle for around £80m this summer should they miss out on Champions League qualification, but this is not the case.

Suitors have called Newcastle about Isak in previous windows, and even when they the Magpies were tight on PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) calculations, and under more pressure to sell, Isak was still a name Newcastle were not even putting a price on, let alone one below £100m.

Isak is well contracted until 2028 and even without an extension – which Newcastle are keen to negotiate – he is considered untouchable.

The feeling remains Newcastle won’t engage or even entertain changing their position unless a British transfer record offer above £115m is made, and some sources even argue £150m would be required.

Newcastle aren’t thinking about an Isak exit at this point. Their full focus is on qualifying for the Champions League and if they do, Isak signing a contract extension becomes more likely. Isak is also only thinking about helping Newcastle secure a top four finish right now.

The only verbal pact Newcastle have with any player is Bruno Guimaraes. When his £100m release clause was negotiated, the parties agreed he could leave for around £85m this summer if Newcastle miss out on the Champions League and a suitor in that tournament makes an offer. Manchester City remain interested in Guimaraes even after adding Nico Gonzalez.

Liverpool could reignite interest in Anthony Gordon

Isak’s contract with Newcastle has no release clause, is long term and he’s already relatively well compensated, so Newcastle feel in control of the situation.

Regarding the teams that are interested, the Swedish international has plenty of admirers, but no concrete approaches have been made because they are aware how difficult he will be to sign.

The feeling among sources is that if Liverpool come for a Newcastle player they are more likely to reignite their interest in Anthony Gordon.

As previously reported, if Newcastle do sell one of Isak, Gordon or Guimaraes this summer – and that is still a big if, they will almost certainly shut the door on anyone else leaving out of those big names.

It’s also worth noting that Manchester City’s victory over the Premier League in a legal case regarding Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules could have positive ramifications for Newcastle.

The ruling could mean that Newcastle are able to generate more income from sponsorships led by their Saudi-backed PIF owners, which would be beneficial in terms of PSR.

But for now, Newcastle are simply focusing on the football – winning the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next month and qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal will certainly be alert if Isak somehow becomes available, but the feeling remains Benjamin Sesko is more gettable this summer.

The likes of Chelsea and Barcelona have discussed Isak in the past. However, Barcelona can’t get close to Isak’s valuation due to their financial situation and Chelsea now have multiple other options on their list including Sesko, Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

