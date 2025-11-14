€32m striker Newcastle want gets BETTER review than Erling Haaland and tipped to ‘scare the world’

Atletico Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, who is on Newcastle United's radar

Just days after the Spanish press reiterated Newcastle United’s interest in Alexander Sorloth, the former Crystal Palace striker scored two goals for Norway to all but secure their place for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Newcastle made two major striker signings in the summer of 2025, with the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), bringing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa from VfB Stuttgart and Brentford, respectively.

William Osula is another option for Magpies manager Eddie Howe in attack, but TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are still keen on signing another striker.

While Woltemade has scored seven goals in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season, Wissa has yet to make his debut for last season’s Carabao Cup winners because of a knee injury, and Osula is just 22.

With PIF willing to hand Howe a new striker in the middle of the season, Marca has reported Newcastle’s interest in Alexander Sorloth.

The Spanish publication reported in early October that Newcastle watched Sorloth in action against Real Madrid in LaLiga.

The former Crystal Palace striker scored in first-half injury time to help Atletico to a 5-2 win at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the Madrid derby, with the Newcastle scouts very impressed with his contribution and overall display.

Then again on October 30, Marca reiterated Newcastle’s interest in Sorloth, claiming that the striker is demonstrating ‘apathy and a disconnect from the team’s dynamics’.

Sorloth, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for €32million (£28.3m, $37.3m), has scored only two goals in 11 matches in all competitions for the Spanish club so far this season, making five starts in LaLiga and one start in the Champions League.

The striker, though, was on fire on Thursday, as he scored twice to help Norway to a 4-1 win against Estonia at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Sorloth found the back of the net in the 50th and 52nd minutes, matching Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s tally of two goals in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Norway have all but qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer, as it is unlikely that Italy will overhaul their superior goal difference in Group I.

Norwegian publication Dagbladet was hugely impressed with Sorloth’s performance.

Dagbladet gave Sorloth 9 out of 10 in the Player Ratings, one more than Haaland, and noted: ‘Started the second half brilliantly and scored two goals.

‘After a disappointing first half, the Atlético Madrid player came out in full bloom.

“He and several of the Norwegians have qualities that scare the world.’

While giving Haaland 8 out of 10, the publication wrote: ‘Disappointed for a long time, but then he participated in the Norwegian explosion in the second half. Made it 3-0 and 4-0.

‘Could quickly become the biggest attraction of the World Cup.’

