Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is at the top of Newcastle United’s January transfer wish list, according to a report.

25-year-old Morelos is one of the most deadly attackers in Scotland, having reached 13 goals already this season. That includes four strikes in his last five Premiership outings.

The Colombian has regularly been linked with a move away from Ibrox. Back in June, Porto were said to have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign him.

That move never came to fruition and Morelos has continued to star north of the border.

But a switch to the Premier League is now on the cards, according to American outlet CBS Sports (via The Sun).

They claim Morelos is Newcastle’s priority target this month. His signing is seen as ‘urgent’ following recent injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

They both picked up calf problems in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United last week. Wilson could be out for six weeks, while Saint-Maximin is pushing to feature against Watford on January 15.

Eddie Howe’s side will need to part with £20m to sign Morelos this winter. However, they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

The report claims interest also arises from Leicester City and Everton. Both clubs are monitoring the attacker’s situation, just like Newcastle.

Leicester have Patson Daka on their books following his move from Red Bull Salzburg in July. But they could still look to add to their ranks as Jamie Vardy nears retirement.

Everton, meanwhile, can utilise Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front. Morelos may be pursued if either star leaves for a major European club.

Morelos would be a clever addition for all three Premier League sides. It will be interesting to see if he leaves Scotland this month.

Botman signing would be Newcastle ‘statement’

Meanwhile, pundit Paddy Kenny has been speaking about the Magpies’ hunt for Lille star Sven Botman.

They want to land the impressive centre-back in a £30m deal. He would undoubtedly aid their defensive woes.

During an interview with Football Insider, Kenny said: “Look, it would be a huge statement. This is a guy who is a regular in a side that is in the Champions League knockout stages.

“If he was to sign for a team facing relegation, yeah, that would be a massive boost.

“For me, I think it would open the floodgates for more players. Once they get a couple in, others might want to come.”

However, Newcastle may find a stumbling block in their path. According to The Telegraph, Lille have told Newcastle there is little chance of a January sale.

