The two richest clubs in world football could go head-to-head over French striker Hugo Ekitike after a report revealed PSG have entered the frame.

Newcastle signed Chris Wood from relegation rival Burnley last month. The New Zealander set the Magpies back £25m. However, he is likely to be just the first of many additions in the final third over the coming years.

Indeed, Newcastle had been entrenched in the race to sign rising Reims superstar Hugo Ekitike last month.

A deal had been reportedly agreed in principle before collapsing in the final stages of the window. French outlet Foot Mercato later reported Newcastle’s bid for the 19-year-old was around the £29.1m mark.

Nevertheless, talk of a renewed push in the summer has swirled amid a surprise admission from an official at Ekitike’s former club.

Ekitike has already shown a glimpse of what the future holds. The youngster has notched nine goals and three assists in Ligue 1 from 21 matches this season.

Ekitike to light PSG, Newcastle fireworks?

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Goal), PSG have thrown their hat in the ring. The report centres mainly on AC Milan’s interest, though they cannot compete financially if PSG and Newcastle flex their muscles.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side look odds-on to lose Kylian Mbappe to free agency in the summer. Indeed, German outlet Bild recently revealed the eye-watering figures involved in what they claim is an agreed deal with Real Madrid.

Newcastle want Eze for club record fee Crystal Palace forward Eze is wanted by Newcastle United this summer after failed January move

That could open up a spot in the Parisians’ forward line and Ekitike is among those under consideration to fill it.

The Qatari-backed PSG could therefore be on a collision course with the Saudi-funded Newcastle.

While a transfer for Ekitike is unlikely to break records, it would certainly be an intriguing watch with neither club or country likely to fold easily in their pursuits.

Premier League youngsters set to make a name for themselves: Garner, Palmer, Gordon…

Newcastle and PSG converge on second target

Meanwhile, West Ham and Newcastle are both ‘bewitched’ by Ligue 1 marksman Amine Gouiri. However, they must beat out the likes of PSG and AC Milan to secure his signature, per a report.

The Hammers continue to look perilously light of options at centre-forward. Sebastien Haller has never been replaced and the striker’s heroics at Ajax have now called that sale into question.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, West Ham and Newcastle have converged over their interest in Nice striker Amine Gouiri. The 22-year-old is making a name for himself in Ligue 1 this season having bagged 10 goals and seven assists.

The outlet – which primarily details AC Milan’s interest – directly namechecks both West Ham and Newcastle as interested parties. In their words, the English pair are both ‘bewitched’ by the lively forward.

SportsMole add their take to the story, claiming the likelihood of Nice sanctioning an exit will increase greatly if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Nice currently sit third in Ligue 1, but have the likes of Monaco, Lyon and Lille hunting them down.

French heavyweight PSG are also in the mix per the report. The Parisian club could be on the verge of losing superstar striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer.

While it is a stretch to suggest Gouiri would be a direct replacement, he would at least add firepower to their attacking ranks and supplement a forward line that would still contain Lionel Messi and Neymar.

READ MORE: Steve Bruce linked with reunion for Newcastle United star at West Brom