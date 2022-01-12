Newcastle are looking to win a transfer race with Manchester United for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, according to a report.

The Magpies have made a quick start to the January transfer window and are closing in on a second signing. Chris Wood will soon join up with Eddie Howe’s side following the capture of Kieran Trippier.

Nevertheless, Newcastle still have work to do. They reportedly want another striker and a new centre-back as key priorities before the window closes.

What’s more, a new midfielder who can be a long-term success in the team is also on the agenda.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle want to sign Mali international Haidara. The 23-year-old, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, has impressed in the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

He played in 13 of 17 matches before he went on international duty. He also recently reached a milestone of 100 appearances for the German side.

And Newcastle, who like what they have seen from Haidara, have made the player a key target this month.

However, the Daily Mail adds that a deal for him will not come cheap. While he has a £33million release clause that becomes active in the summer, the Magpies face paying more than double that to sign him in January.

Furthermore, he would want a salary worth £160,000 per week. That would make him Newcastle’s highest earner.

Overall, Newcastle face paying over £80million to sign Haidara before the end of the month, the newspaper claims.

But the club’s new consortium of owners – mainly Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are willing to ‘push the boat out’ to sign him. Chiefs believe he is a player who could be vital as a ‘leader’ in the team in the years to come.

However, the deal will reportedly hinge on whether Haidara would want to join Newcastle’s relegation battle. The Magpies sit 19th in the Premier League table and have claimed only one win with half the season to go.

Haidara reportedly has Man Utd option

In going after Haidara, Newcastle would reportedly be battling Man Utd for his signature.

In his previous role at Leipzig, Ralf Rangnick brought the midfielder to the German club in 2018.

Reports have subsequently claimed that Haidara is one of Rangnick’s early top targets in his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

In fact, the Malian is reportedly up there with the likes of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni on United’s radar.