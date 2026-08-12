Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Amar Dedic

Amar Dedic is eager to join Newcastle United this summer, and the Magpies have opened talks with Benfica over the versatile Bosnian defender, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

We understand Dedic is keen on a move to Tyneside, but Newcastle insist the 23-year-old is one of a number of options they are currently considering as they assess their defensive requirements.

Newcastle have held discussions with Benfica, who value Dedic at around €30million (£25.6m / $34.6m), but no decision has been made on whether he will ultimately be the player they push hardest to sign.

Dedic is a player well known to new Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle, who coached him briefly at Liefering before working with him again at Red Bull Salzburg.

TEAMtalk understands Jaissle approves of the move, although Dedic was already firmly on Newcastle’s radar before the German’s appointment.

Primarily a right-back, Dedic can also operate at left-back and has experience playing in central defence.

That versatility is particularly attractive to Newcastle following the departures of several full-back options this summer, including Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett.

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Amar Dedic keen on joining Newcastle

The Magpies are assessing a number of possibilities in defence and Dedic is now part of that process, with his willingness to move to Newcastle making him an attractive option.

However, Newcastle are aware of rival interest.

We understand Everton and Fulham are among the clubs who have been monitoring Dedic’s situation, while Benfica are prepared to consider offers for the player.

For Dedic, the preference is clear. He is eager to make the move to Newcastle and would welcome the opportunity to work again under Jaissle.

The Magpies, though, are keeping their options open and will continue to assess their alternatives before deciding whether to step up their pursuit of the Benfica defender.

For now, talks have begun, Dedic is keen, and Newcastle are considering whether to make him their preferred solution.

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