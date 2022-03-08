Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign centre-back Clement Lenglet from Barcelona in the summer after expressing an interest in January.

During the first transfer window since their Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle set out to strengthen their defence. They signed right-back Kieran Trippier, left-back Matt Targett and centre-half Dan Burn. But there was a feeling they may have wanted one more addition in the middle of the backline.

Come the summer, they could revisit that area in the transfer market. Should they secure Premier League survival, which is looking more likely, they may make more ambitious plans. And according to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, they have identified Barcelona defender Lenglet as a potential target.

The former Sevilla stopper was already on their radar in January, Sport believe. But while their top-flight status was uncertain, they were less appealing.

Now, the transfer may be more likely to materialise. Barcelona have listed Lenglet as someone they could sell for a decent fee to raise funds. Newcastle are one of the clubs who have the money to spend.

Although Amanda Staveley insists they will not be held to ransom over targets, they could splash the cash again to make a statement in the market. Defence remains an area to reinforce and Lenglet could be the upgrade they desire.

The report, which has been adapted by Sport Witness, does not provide any details of how much Lenglet may actually cost. He is under a long-term contract at Camp Nou until 2026.

Barca feel he is still marketable despite a drop-off in form. Because he is a left-footed centre-back with ball-playing abilities and professionalism, Lenglet has appealing qualities.

Newcastle could therefore fork out for his transfer, while his wages would not be an issue either.

Lenglet not only January target revisited by Newcastle

Meanwhile, Newcastle may also revisit plans for the other end of the pitch after signing Chris Wood in January but failing to find a younger strike partner for him.

According to Nicolo Schira, one attacker they had their eyes on was Sassuolo starlet Giacomo Raspadori. In fact, they supposedly lodged a €25m offer.

Obviously, it was not successful, although that does not mean the Magpies have given up. They could return in the summer to offer Raspadori his first taste of Premier League football.

But they will not be the Italian’s only suitors. Juventus could offer him an alternative route as a step up within his native country.

Raspadori is under contract with Sassuolo until 2024. Newcastle may try to prise him away as his deal enters its final two years, but they face tough competition from another black-and-white club.

Whatever happens, it will be an intriguing summer at St James’ Park. The first step will be securing Premier League status before they can build for what they are hoping will be a brighter future.

