Newcastle announce new Callum Wilson contract as striker closes in on two ambitions

Callum Wilson has signed a new contract with Newcastle United that will now run until the summer of 2025, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Wilson’s new contract represents a one-year extension compared to his previous terms and, if fulfilled, will bring him up to five years of service to the club since his September 2020 arrival from AFC Bournemouth.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Wilson was in line to get a new contract and it is now confirmed that he is staying at St. James’ Park until the end of next season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Wilson reflected on the fact that he is close to ticking off two targets he set when arriving at the club.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to be to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to get into the ‘100 Club’ and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle – goalscorers who have worn the number nine – and it’d be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

This season, Wilson will get to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career after helping Newcastle to a top-four finish last season. His tally of 18 goals in 2022-23 was his best ever return in the top flight.

As he hinted at, he is only eight goals away from becoming Newcastle’s second highest scorer of the Premier League era after Alan Shearer, which would be quite an achievement.

Howe hails ‘incredibly motivated’ Wilson

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who also previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, believes the England international is highly motivated to achieve even more on Tyneside.

Howe added: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He’s always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that’ll be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”

Wilson has scored 40 goals for Newcastle across 79 Premier League appearances. Five of his nine caps for England have come while he has been a Newcastle player.