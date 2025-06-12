Newcastle United believe that they would be able to sign Anthony Elanga for less than Nottingham Forest’s asking price, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the winger’s comments on his future also come to light.

Elanga is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and has been a star for Forest since his £15million move from Manchester United in the summer of 2023. The 23-year-old, who is one of the quickest players in the English top flight, scored six goals and gave 11 assists in 38 appearances for Nuno’s side last season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are pushing to secure the services of Elanga in a deal that could see them pay £55million, despite Forest’s £65m valuation of the Sweden international winger.

TEAMtalk understands that the 23-year-old is keen on teaming up with Eddie Howe’s side and fulfilling his ambition of playing Champions League football, with his representatives engaging in multiple meetings with the Newcastle hierarchy over the past week.

Elanga’s pace, versatility, and flair have made him a prime target for Newcastle, who are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of a pivotal campaign.

However, Forest are in a strong negotiating position, with Elanga’s contract running until 2028, while there is also a sell-on clause owed to Man United.

Sources indicate that Forest may push for a fee closer to £70m, but Newcastle’s confidence suggests a compromise at £55m could be reached. That £55m fee would sit second in Newcastle’s all-time record signings list, behind the £63m paid for Alexander Isak.

TEAMtalk also understands that an unnamed Premier League side have made contact in the last few days and do hold interest in Elanga.

The winger’s enthusiasm for the move is a significant boost for Newcastle, who are aiming to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Elanga’s potential arrival would add depth to a forward line that already includes Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

However, Newcastle’s transfer ambitions don’t stop there. The club are also in the market for another forward and a centre-back, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi high on their list.

Guehi has been a long-term target, and his composure and leadership could solidify Newcastle’s backline.

The defender only has one year left on his deal, and there is strong confidence he will be available for a good price. There have been conversations between Guehi and Newcastle recruiters in recent weeks.

What Anthony Elanga has said about his future

Elanga is well aware of interest in him, and the Forest winger recently broke his silence on his future.

On June 7, the winger told Fotbollskanalen after Sweden’s 2-0 win against Hungary: “There is a lot of talk. I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match.

“In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Expressen added Elanga as saying: “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That’s what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action. That’s what I can do.

