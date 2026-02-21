Interest is mounting in Anthony Gordon, and TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle United’s stance on a big-money summer sale, amid genuine interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and other Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old winger, who recently netted four goals in a Champions League demolition of Qarabag, has been a revelation since his arrival from Everton in 2023. Gordon is widely tipped to be a centre-piece of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as they bid for World Cup glory this summer.

Despite the growing speculation, sources have confirmed to us that Gordon’s future remains firmly in Newcastle’s hands. The player penned a new five-year deal in late 2024, and crucially, there is no release clause in his contract – a significant deterrent for would-be suitors.

We can reveal that Gordon has been the subject of enquiries from several top clubs over the past 12 months. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all registered interest at various stages.

While Chelsea and Man City’s approaches came last year – before they moved for alternative targets – both clubs continue to monitor the situation closely.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and United remain long-term admirers, and the fact that Gordon harbours ambitions of playing at Anfield is no secret.

However, sources close to the player and the club insist that prising Gordon away from St James’ Park will be no easy feat, with an ‘extraordinary’ offer required to lure him from Tyneside…

Newcastle to stand firm on Anthony Gordon

Newcastle’s hierarchy are determined not to be forced into any sales, even as speculation swirls around other first-team stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, and summer signing Nick Woltemade.

This stance comes less than a year after Alexander Isak’s record-breaking £125million move to Liverpool, but Newcastle are adamant that any exit would require a similarly extraordinary offer.

For now, both the club and Gordon’s camp remain unconvinced that a transfer will materialise, with Newcastle’s resolve as strong as ever heading into a pivotal summer.

Gordon has notched an impressive 14 goals and five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, and is one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s team sheet at present.

Publicly, Gordon denies claims that he’d be interested in a move to Liverpool – but it is our understanding that he would jump at the chance to sign for his boyhood club, if it arises.

The power is well and truly in Newcastle’s hands. The winger is on a contract that is believed to run until 2029, so the Magpies are in a very strong negotiating position.

Newcastle news: Big Woltemade update / Livramento latest

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier this week that Newcastle are not actively looking to sell Woltemade, but have not ruled out the prospect of a summer return to Germany for the striker.

German sources have confirmed to us that Bayern Munich, who were keen on Woltemade last summer, retain an interest, but there is one big obstacle to a transfer.

In other news, Man City are ‘expected’ to launch a move for Newcastle star Livramento this summer.

But the Cityzens must cough up a big fee for the full-back, which would place him in the top 10 most expensive defenders of all time.

