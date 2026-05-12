Bayern Munich have intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with fresh contacts made to the player’s representatives in recent days, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources in Germany indicate a growing sense of optimism within the Bavarian club that the 25-year-old Englishman will choose to move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Gordon, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents, has already signalled his desire for a new challenge.

The former Everton star has impressed with his direct running, creativity and work rate since joining Newcastle in a £45million deal in 2023. In his time at St James’ Park, Gordon has scored 39 times and added 28 assists in 152 appearances, establishing himself as a regular for club and country.

His performances have not gone unnoticed on the continent, and Bayern appear determined to secure his signature as they look to refresh their squad under new leadership.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are understood to be open to selling the winger should an appropriate offer arrive. The club’s financial considerations, shaped by Profit and Sustainability Rules, mean they may need to balance incoming and outgoing transfers carefully this window.

Gordon’s representatives are said to have been informed of the club’s willingness to negotiate, paving the way for potential talks.

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Bayern Munich plotting big-money Newcastle raid

The German champions are believed to view Gordon as an ideal fit for their high-pressing, attacking style.

His versatility – capable of operating on either flank or as a more central creative force – would offer significant flexibility.

Insiders close to the negotiations suggest Bayern’s renewed interest has been warmly received, with the player’s camp increasingly favourable towards a move to Munich.

While no formal bid has yet been tabled, preliminary discussions have progressed positively. Gordon is understood to be attracted by the prospect of Champions League football and the opportunity to test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

As we reported earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal have also shown varying levels of interest in signing Gordon.

A transfer fee in the region of £60-70million has been floated in some quarters, though negotiations remain at an early stage.

Everton are also set to receive 15 per cent of any profit Newcastle make when selling Gordon, owing to a sell-on clause negotiated three years ago.

For Newcastle, losing Gordon would represent a significant blow to their attacking options, particularly as they aim to build on their recent progress under Eddie Howe.

However, the club’s hierarchy appear prepared to facilitate his departure if it aligns with their broader strategy.

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