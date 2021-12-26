Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has ended the club’s interest in a January transfer for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, a report has claimed.

The Magpies face a pivotal transfer window after the turn of the year as they look to avoid relegation. While they have flirted with – and avoided – the drop in recent seasons, this time it is different.

Indeed, dropping to the Championship would prove a major setback following their Saudi-led takeover. On the other hand, though, they now have a better opportunity than before to strengthen their ranks.

Several players have had links with a move to Newcastle, who sit 19th in the Premier League after 18 games.

Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Harry Winks, as well as Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, are among them. However, Newcastle could also reportedly raid Man Utd.

Forward Anthony Martial recently emerged on their radar, reports have claimed. The France international’s agent has revealed that his client wants out in January. As such, the agent will begin speaking to Old Trafford chiefs.

According to Football Insider, though, Newcastle boss Howe has ruled out a move for Martial at the club.

He does not reportedly have any interest in a deal for the 26-year-old, who has struggled for form at United.

Aside from a standout 2019/20 season, Martial has failed to prove a consistent goal threat at Old Trafford.

The Magpies would have to pay the Red Devils £6million for a six-month loan deal from next month. In response to learning of the cost, though, Howe has decided to look elsewhere.

In fact, for now, Howe’s priority is to add to his defence and midfield. Newcastle will look at a forward who can provide a ‘cutting edge’, but Martial will not be that player for the club.

In midfield, Martial’s United team-mate Jesse Lingard could become a firm target. Like the forward, the Englishman has struggled for minutes this season.

Martial ruled out as Howe calls for Newcastle realism

Speaking at a recent press conference, Howe insisted that fans should not expect a bumper transfer window just because of the takeover.

He said: “We can’t be signing everyone. If we signed everyone we have been linked with we’d have a squad of 1,000 players.

“There has to be some realism. Players have to concentrate on their own future, get their own performances right.”

But he added: “Of course ideally you’d want to utilise every day that you have. Certainly, from our perspective, we know we’re in a hurry, we’re not sat back thinking we’ve got all the time in the world.

“That’s not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.”

