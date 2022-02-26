Everton and West Ham want former Liverpool target – but Newcastle threaten to hijack move

The Premier League trio of Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all interested in former Liverpool target Arnaut Danjuma, it’s been claimed.

Danjuma, who was eyed by the Reds before they instead signed Luis Diaz, has been in electric form for Villarreal this season. Since joining them from Bournemouth last summer, he has scored eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances.

The 25-year-old has also netted four times in seven Champions League games.

It is an impressive record in front of goal for the former winger. He has been transformed into a centre-forward by manager Unai Emery.

Now it has appeared Liverpool have cooled their interest, several other Prem sides have joined the race to sign the Netherlands international.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who name the Toffees, the Hammers and the Magpies.

Everton have struggled in front of goal this season so attacking signings in the summer could be on the cards.

However, they will not be able to offer European football like West Ham likely will be able to. And that makes it hard to see them competing.

David Moyes has been on the hunt for a new striker for over a year now. And Danjuma’s play style would suit their set-up.

Newcastle, though, of course hold the trump card. They can offer a bumper pay packet and an exciting new project with huge potential.

As could become commonplace, they may hijack any approach from their rivals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Villarreal put a €75million release clause in the five-year contract when they signed Danjuma.

That is of course achievable for the richest club in world football. So it could well be activated when the transfer window opens.

Danjuma not only Everton, West Ham battle

Meanwhile, West Ham have joined Everton and Leicester City in being linked with a summer move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of a number of top clubs, including a few from overseas, with his displays in the Championship this term.

He inked his first professional deal with the Robins in March last year. The Guernsey-born ace dipped his toe in the water, making three second-tier appearances late last term.

Manager Nigel Pearson was clearly impressed, with Scott having been handed 24 starts among 27 league outings in 2021-2022.

And now the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ – dubbed for both his style of play and looks – is in the centre of a transfer war…

