Ashworth scouts three new Newcastle targets at once in attempt to strengthen spine of Howe squad

Newcastle United have added a trio of Salernitana players to their transfer shortlist after director of football Dan Ashworth went to watch them in action, according to reports from a respected Italian source.

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Ashworth was in Italy on Friday to see Salernitana draw 2-2 with AC Milan. In fact, they were only denied all three points by an equaliser in the last minute of normal time.

Salernitana may be bottom of the Serie A table, with only one league win all season, but they have a few players among their ranks who have caught the eye of other clubs.

Via his own website, Sky Sport Italia guru Di Marzio has revealed that Newcastle’s transfer chief Ashworth has been making his own reports on Lorenzo Pirola, Lassana Coulibaly and Boulaye Dia.

Pirola is a left-footed centre-back, Coulibaly a midfielder and Dia a striker, so they could each find a place in the spine of the Newcastle lineup if the Magpies ended up buying them.

IN FOCUS – The 10 most expensive transfers Newcastle United have made since Saudi owners PIF took charge

It is not yet clear how much each of the three players could cost, in the eyes of either club. Coulibaly and Dia are under contract with Salernitana until 2026 and Pirola’s deal lasts until 2027.

None of them have played in the Premier League before, but Senegal striker Dia – formerly of Reims and Villarreal – had his head turned by interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Coulibaly represented Rangers in the Scottish Premiership while on loan from Angers during the 2018-19 season. He is a full international with Mali who, like Dia, will expect to be at the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

Italy under-21 international Pirola is a product of the Inter Milan academy and joined Salernitana permanently in the summer after a successful loan spell.

Serie A side could sell trio of Newcastle options

Now, Salernitana are believed to be open to offers for any player in their squad, so Newcastle could be encouraged if Ashworth liked what he saw from the three players in question.

Both aged 27, Coulibaly and Dia are in the prime years of their careers. In contrast, Pirola is one for the future at the age of 21.

At centre-back, Newcastle already have Sven Botman as their main left footer. They have been thinking about bringing in another defender for the long term, though not necessarily someone with the same dexterity as the Dutchman.

In midfield, meanwhile, they invested in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan over the summer, but soon lost him for a number of months to a ban for breaches of betting regulations.

Finally, up front their main options are Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, but both have encountered injury issues at various stages of their spells at St. James’ Park.

READ MORE: Newcastle set to test Juventus resolve with €25m bid for on-loan Argentina sensation