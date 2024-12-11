Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva could be on the move in January and Newcastle, Aston Villa and Juventus are all very interested in him, per TEAMtalk sources.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and he’s already made 17 senior appearances for Portugal’s first team.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Benfica’s president Rui Costa is set to hold a meeting with Silva in the next few days to discuss the player’s future.

Despite his huge talent, Benfica boss Bruno Lage has handed Silva just five league starts so far this season, with Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo ahead of Silva in the pecking order.

That is why Benfica are considering allowing Silva to leave on loan in January and could include an obligation to buy clause worth €50million (£41.2m / $52.5m).

Sources say that Newcastle and Aston Villa are big admirers of Silva. Atletico Madrid have also asked Benfica for information about his situation, but they are yet to make any concrete moves.

However, we understand that Juventus are considered the ‘most interested’ club to date in the race for Silva. The Turin-based side are considering offering Arthur in a possible swap deal. Arthur has an excellent relationship with Benfica boss Lage, and the Portuguese giants are looking to strengthen in midfield. Therefore, this option could tempt Benfica.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal step up Vlahovic transfer pursuit in favour of £115m-rated Prem striker

Newcastle, Aston Villa are ones to watch in Silva race

Sources maintain that the race for Silva is still open and the defender is generating serious interest from the Premier League.

As mentioned, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on him. The Magpies have been kept informed of Silva’s situation for several months and consider him to be a top prospect.

Eddie Howe is keen to add to his centre-back options and with a deal for top target Marc Guehi looking unlikely, signing Silva on a loan-to-buy agreement could be the ideal alternative.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are open to signing a new centre-back in January if the right opportunity presents itself. Our sources say they have ‘asked for information on Silva’ and have ‘officially joined the race for his signing.’

Given that the January window is fast approaching, the upcoming meeting between Benfica president Costa and Silva and his agents will be key in determining his future.

Another factor to consider is that fellow Benfica centre-back Aruajo also has interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United and the Portuguese club won’t let both of them go in the same window.

Newcastle round-up: Isak latest / Gordon linked with Liverpool again

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain very keen on a move for Newcastle star Alexander Isak, with Mikel Arteta making him his ‘dream’ target as he looks to bring in a new world-class striker.

Dusan Vlahovic and Viktor Gyokeres are also on the Gunners’ shortlist but Isak is the man they want most, as previously revealed.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle until 2028, however, and Howe’s side are determined to keep hold of him. We understand that Newcastle will demand a bid of at least £115million to even consider selling Isak, which is very unlikely in January.

In other news, Liverpool are being linked again with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, following their failed pursuit of the England international this past summer.

Reports suggest that the Reds ‘retain an interest’ in Gordon and could make another move to bring him in. Gordon recently penned a new long-term deal with the Magpies, and with no release clause, meaning they can demand whatever they like if he’s to be sold.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit

IN FOCUS: Antonio Silva’s stats for Benfica

Silva's Primeira Liga stats so far this season