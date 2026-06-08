Barcelona plotting gut-wrenching second Newcastle raid as five top talents on Flick’s radar

Barcelona are reportedly looking at a potentially damaging second transfer raid on Newcastle United this summer, having already snapped up winger Anthony Gordon in a big-money deal.

England attacker Gordon completed a £75million (add-ons included) switch to the Catalan giants in late May, with the 25-year-old revealing he was “very happy” to get the deal over the line before the start of the World Cup.

British agency Unique Sports Group secured the transfer for Gordon, but they represent another Newcastle star who is also reported to be on Barcelona‘s radar.

Indeed, reports from Spain claim that supremely talented midfielder Lewis Miley could also end up at the Camp Nou, given Barca’s interest in his talents.

The 20-year-old, who has come up through Newcastle’s academy ranks, was promoted to the first-team picture by Eddie Howe back in 2023.

Miley has since gone on to make 80 appearances for the club and featured 34 times this past season, scoring three goals and adding four assists, while also showcasing his versatility when filling in at right-back.

And, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Miley is one of five superb young players firmly on the radar of Barca chief Hansi Flick.

The report states that Barcelona have ‘gathered positive reports’ on Miley, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, FC Porto’s Rodrigo Mora and Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle crush rivals with £24m deal sealed for highly-rated France Under-21 star

Barcelona hoping agent familiarity could aid Miley move

With regards to Miley in particular, Mundo have identified the Magpies youngster as a ‘complete midfielder, possessing a maturity beyond his years, a good physique, and the ability to play in various roles across the centre of the pitch.’

The report adds that Gordon’s move to the LaLiga giants would have seen the representatives of British agency Unique Sports Group ‘build good ties with Barcelona’, adding that could ‘help the LaLiga winners if they were to make concrete advances for Miley’.

That won’t be as foregone a conclusion as it sounds, though, with Miley only last month penning a new contract at St James’ Park until 2032.

Indeed, that renewal puts Newcastle in a comfortable position to fend off Barcelona or any other club interested in the player going forward.

Another midfielder continually being tipped to make a Newcastle exit this summer, Sandro Tonali, has been the subject of another major update involving Manchester United.

Meanwhile, one player who could be on his way to Tyneside is highly-rated Cologne forward Said El Mala, with Newcastle ready to battle Nottingham Forest for the 19-year-old’s signature, as per TEAMtalk sources.