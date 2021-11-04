Barcelona ‘tempted’ to sell superstar that Newcastle want ‘at all costs’

A report in Spain claims Newcastle United are prepared to pay what it takes to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are now serious players in the market after the takeover by a Saudi-led consortium. Unsurprisingly, they have been linked with many top players but have yet to name Steve Bruce’s replacement. Bruce was sacked following the takeover, with Unai Emery ‘rejecting’ the north-east club’s overtures.

Eddie Howe is the latest favourite, with rumours he will be unveiled this week. And the former Bournemouth boss’s first job will be to keep the Tynesiders in the Premier League.

They are currently 19th in the standings and have yet to win a top-flight match in 2021-2022. Building from the back will be key, to try and stem the avalanche of goals being conceded.

They have shipped 23 to date, scoring only 11. Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman have been sharing goalkeeping duties in the league.

But El Nacional (via Sport Witness) are suggesting the new owners want to lure Ter Stegen from Barca in the winter window. The report adds that Newcastle are ‘ready to pay’ €55m to sign the 29-year-old but will ‘go higher’ if necessary.

And they also state that the St James’ Park club have already ‘tempted’ the Catalans into negotiations. They are said to have an ‘unlimited budget’ and want to get Ter Stegen on board ‘at all costs’.

Ter Stegen might need convincing of Newcastle project

It seems inconceivable that a club with Newcastle’s wealth would drop into the Championship. But any new manager will be starting from a perilous position in the table. January signings will undoubtedly help but it is getting the right type of player that will be key.

El Nacional believe that convincing the Germany international will be the ‘most complicated’ issue in any negotiations. He is said to be happy at the Nou Camp and will only entertain a move back to Germany.

But they feel Ter Stegen is the ‘chosen one’ to take the goalkeeper’s gloves at Newcastle. He has made 291 appearances for Barca in all competitions since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

It has not all been plain sailing this term, with a few suspect performances. But he remains the LaLiga giant’s number one. However, money talks in football and Barcelona’s financial wows have been well documented.

The chance to add to the bank balance in mid season will be welcomed by officials. Joan Laporta is a big fan of the player but his sale would leave a ‘large amount of money’ in the coffers.

