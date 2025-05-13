Newcastle's Sean Longstaff is wanted by three Premier League sides this summer

Sean Longstaff is set to depart Newcastle United this summer with a trio of Premier League suitors queuing up for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 27-year-old, who has come through Newcastle’s academy, has struggled for regular game time this season – starting just eight Premier League matches.

With Longstaff’s contract expiring in 2026, the Magpies are keen to cash in, viewing his sale as pure profit under the division’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Sources indicate that Everton, newly promoted Leeds United, and Manchester United are all vying for his signature, and teams in Scotland are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

We understand that Everton see Longstaff as a strong target to bolster their midfield, especially with manager David Moyes – who is eager to add players with Premier League experience – eyeing a squad overhaul.

Meanwhile, United have reignited the interest from their 2019 pursuit of the Newcastle star, but he is not a number one target.

Finally, Championship winners Leeds view Longstaff as an ideal fit for Daniel Farke’s high-intensity system, with his profile perfect for squad depth.

Newcastle want around £12m (€14.3m, $15.8m) for the former Blackpool loanee, but if Longstaff is to leave, he wants regular football. We expect competition to heat up as the transfer window opens next month.

Longstaff’s diminishing impact at Newcastle

On the face of it, 32 appearances does not make for bad reading. However, dig a little deeper, and one can see that just 12 of those have been in the starting XI.

His lack of action stems from Newcastle’s formidable midfield trio of Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton – although the latter has been injured of late.

Despite manager Eddie Howe praising Longstaff’s work ethic and “unique skills”, the North Shields player is more often than not a substitute these days.

We understand that Newcastle want to compete at the very top of the Premier League next season, and to do that, some players must be sold to fund their war chest.

Incidentally, a move could offer the box-to-box midfielder, known for his tenacity and Premier League experience, a chance to reignite his career.

Former Kilmarnock loanee Longstaff has scored 16 goals in 213 appearances for Newcastle and it is likely many teams will look to secure his services for the 2025/26 campaign.

Newcastle transfer latest: Isak bid nearing, Eze pursuit boost

Arsenal are said to be ready to pay Newcastle United’s asking price for talisman and star striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Magpies could demand between £120-150m (€142.8-178m), which would be a Premier League record.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze, who has a release clause of around €80m (£67.7m, $90m).

If the Toon, who sit third in the Premier League with two games to go, qualify for next season’s Champions League, that will go a long way to convincing Eze to head to St James’ Park.

Finally, United have allegedly drawn up ambitious plans to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of next season.

