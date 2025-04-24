Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has spoken with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as the Magpies look to beat Manchester United in the race for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The race for the 22-year-old is well underway behind the scenes as clubs look to take advantage of his £30m release clause, which will become active this summer should Ipswich be relegated.

The Tractor Boys are currently 15 points away from safety with only five games remaining, so there is a very good chance their relegation will be sealed this weekend, when they play away to Newcastle.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle have held very positive conversations with Delap’s representatives as they prepare to launch a move for him this summer.

We also understand that Newcastle boss Howe has spoken to Delap personally. The Magpies are firmly in the race as they look to bring in more cover for centre-forward Alexander Isak.

Isak, 25, is generating serious interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, but Newcastle could demand up to £150m for him, and it is still unlikely that he will leave St James’ Park this summer.

Delap would not be signed as a replacement for Isak but would be brought in to compete with him for a starting spot. Current back-up striker Callum Wilson has struggled with injuries this season and his contract expires this summer, so he could be on his way out of Newcastle, although there have been murmurs of him being offered an extension.

Newcastle explode into Liam Delap race

While Newcastle have made moves for Delap in recent days, fellow suitors Man Utd haven’t given up hope of landing him this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s priority is to sign a new striker, and Delap figures highly on the Red Devils’ shortlist. The fact that Delap will be available for £30m also makes him a more affordable target than the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Man Utd are also admirers of Wolves’ forward Matheus Cunha, but are plotting moves for both him and Delap, not just one of them.

The youngster, who signed for Ipswich from Man City last summer, has bagged an impressive 12 goals and two assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season.

TEAMtalk understands that along with Man Utd and Newcastle, Chelsea, Everton and others are also keeping a close eye on Delap’s situation.

Newcastle will no doubt watch Delap’s performance closely in their match against Ipswich on Saturday.

Delap is focused on finishing the season strongly with Ipswich but is open to joining a new team this summer. European football would be preferable but the key factor in winning the race will be whether clubs can convince him that their respective projects are best for his development.

