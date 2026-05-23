Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of Anthony Gordon after receiving a glowing endorsement from England boss Thomas Tuchel, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal the German giants are now increasingly confident about landing the Newcastle United star this summer.

We have previously revealed that Gordon’s representatives have already agreed personal terms in principle with Bayern, as the Bundesliga champions intensify plans to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

The England international has emerged as one of Bayern’s priority targets, and sources in Germany have now confirmed to us that Tuchel has personally backed the move during discussions with Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

We understand Tuchel spoke directly with Eberl about Gordon and delivered what has been described internally as a “glowing reference” regarding the Newcastle winger’s mentality, tactical intelligence and suitability for elite-level football.

Bayern were already strong admirers of Gordon’s profile, but Tuchel’s recommendation has only strengthened their determination to pursue a deal.

Newcastle are fully aware of Bayern’s interest, and talks between the two clubs have already taken place.

However, TEAMtalk understands there remains a sizeable valuation gap at this stage.

The Magpies are insisting on a fee of at least £75million for the 25-year-old, while Bayern’s current valuation is believed to be around £20million short of Newcastle’s asking price.

Despite that, sources indicate Bayern remain optimistic that negotiations can progress over the coming weeks and Gordon himself is increasingly attracted by the prospect of moving to Bavaria.

Sources have told us that Bayern are viewed by Gordon as one of the standout opportunities currently available to him and Tuchel’s presence within the England setup has only strengthened that appeal further.

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Anthony Gordon has other suitors too – sources

Newcastle, meanwhile, are already preparing contingency plans in the event Gordon eventually departs St James’ Park this summer.

The club have been actively assessing multiple attacking replacements. Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, Club Brugge sensation Christos Tzolis, Osasuna’s Victor Munoz and Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli are just some of the names under consideration internally.

Bayern’s interest in Gordon forms part of a wider recruitment drive aimed at adding greater dynamism and versatility to their frontline.

Speaking to German media this weekend, Eberl openly confirmed Bayern are actively working on attacking reinforcements.

“We’re in agreement that we will sign an attacking player if he can be financed,” Eberl stated, while also confirming positive talks had already taken place regarding a leading target.

“We had a very good conversation and we hope that we can make progress.”

Although Eberl stopped short of naming Gordon directly, TEAMtalk understands the Newcastle winger was the player he was referring too.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain attentive to Gordon’s situation.

However, sources have indicated to us that the French champions are unlikely to move unless Bradley Barcola departs the Parc des Princes this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool both continue to admire Gordon as well, but neither Premier League side have yet made a concrete move despite maintaining long-standing interest.

For now, Bayern appear to be leading the race and with Tuchel’s endorsement now firmly behind the deal, the Bundesliga giants are pushing harder than ever to try and bring the England international to Munich.

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