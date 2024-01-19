Bayern Munich plan sensational Newcastle signing but star’s career plans cause major roadblock

Bayern Munich are plotting a bid for Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, with Thomas Tuchel driving the interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Newcastle have had a quiet window and have been unable to strengthen their squad due to the club being handicapped by Financial FairPlay restrictions. This has led to some reports that have suggested some key men could be sold.

One man who does have serious interest is captain and full-back Trippier, with Bayern seriously interested and a bid anticipated for his services.

The England international is someone Bayern boss Tuchel is keen to add to his squad, sources have confirmed.

They’ve held an interest in Nordi Mukiele for a while – with two right-backs injured and Konrad Laimer recently deputising in the position – and they’ll fall back on Trippier if they’re unable to sign the Frenchman.

The English full-back is now 33 years old and the understanding from sources close to the player is he is very happy at Newcastle and plans to stay at the club until the end of his career.

It’s also unlikely he will earn much more at Bayern than he would at Newcastle.

The Bundesliga giants have a wage structure in place that is not broken under any circumstances, as has been found out recently by their full back Alphonso Davies. As such, it would take a huge effort to convince Trippier to leave Newcastle.

Sources also state his family is very happy to be back in England after a spell in Spain while the defender was winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

So even though the opportunity to sell a player coming into the final years of his career will be extremely tempting for the Magpies, it’s not a done deal due to the player’s desire to remain part of the Newcastle project.

Newcastle may consider £20m offer

Eddie Howe is desperate to add some players in this window but the only way to do so is to sell players to free up room for spending.

An offer of close to £20million could be enough to convince the Premier League side’s board.

Trippier enters the last year of his deal in the summer and will be close to his 35th birthday by the time it expires.

The club do plan to use younger talent to build their future and his game time is likely to drop but there’s still a great difficulty in removing him from the project at St James’ Park.

