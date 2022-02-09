One pundit reckons Newcastle will benefit from a Steven Gerrard transfer error as a player’s time at Aston Villa is ‘done’.

Gerrard has been heavily involved in Villa’s transfer policy since becoming their manager on November 11. Four senior players arrived at Villa Park in January, including Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

He was not the only statement capture as the Villans also brought in France international Lucas Digne from Everton. Defender Calum Chambers and goalkeeper Robin Olsen were the other new arrivals during the winter.

Gerrard will be hoping the fresh faces can push his team into the top 10. They sit 11th ahead of their home clash against Leeds on Wednesday evening.

While Gerrard has helped Villa to pull off several transfer coups, he could make a mistake which benefits Newcastle.

The West Midlands club allowed left-back Matt Targett to join Newcastle on loan following Digne’s arrival.

It is a surprising decision given Targett was voted as Villa’s player of the season in 2020-21. But clearly Gerrard saw the left side of defence as a position he could improve.

Player is ‘done’ under Steven Gerrard – pundit

According to former Leeds and West Brom player Carlton Palmer, Targett’s time at Villa is over. That may put Newcastle in line to snap him up.

“I think he’s done but I think he’s been unlucky,” Palmer told GiveMeSport. “I think he’s played well whenever I’ve seen him play for Aston Villa, but Steven Gerrard wants to play a different way.

“He wants to play with his full-backs further up the field and Digne is his number one full-back now.

“If Matt goes back there, he is playing second fiddle, so his future is away from Villa Park now.”

There is no agreement between Newcastle and Villa for Targett’s permanent transfer this summer. However, if Digne impresses then the 26-year-old Englishman is likely to be sold.

Howe reacts to vital Newcastle victory

The Magpies moved out of the relegation zone last night with a huge 3-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Everton.

They went behind to a Jamaal Lascelles own goal in the first half but got level straight away as the ball ricocheted off Mason Holgate and into the Everton net.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier after the break gave Newcastle three points, putting them in 17th spot.

Speaking after the game, Howe told BT Sport: “It is a big result for us because it was back-to-back wins.

“Consecutive wins in the Premier League are rare – they can change your status and elevate the club.

“We have to stay calm and focus on the next game.

“I think we are in a better place, but football has a way of twisting and turning, so we are not getting ahead of ourselves, we know how tough this league can be.”

